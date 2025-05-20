Kenya's Tea Exports Drop 20 Pct In Q1 Amid Dry Spell
Nairobi: Revenue from Kenya's tea exports fell by 20 percent in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 due to lower shipment volumes, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday.
The country earned 46.07 billion Kenyan shillings (about 356 million U.S. dollars) between January and March, down from 446 million dollars in the same period last year, the statistics agency said in a report released in Nairobi, the capital.
Export volumes declined to 157,514 tonnes in the quarter, down from 169,830 tonnes a year earlier, a 7.3 percent drop attributed to reduced production following a prolonged dry spell.
The Tea Board of Kenya (TBK) said in a recent statement that the three months were characterized by unusually dry weather.
"This had a significant impact on tea production, mainly in February, with output falling by 21 percent in the east of the Rift and 18.6 percent in the west," said Willy Mutai, chief executive officer of the TBK.
Kenya is seeking to expand its tea export markets beyond traditional destinations such as Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Russia, and Chad. The country has signed agreements with Chinese firms, aiming to raise exports to China from 12.2 million kg in 2024 to 50 million by 2030.
Tea remains one of Kenya's top foreign exchange earners, alongside tourism and horticulture.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment