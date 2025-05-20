Kenya's Tea Exports Drop 20 Pct In Q1 Amid Dry Spell

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Nairobi: Revenue from Kenya's tea exports fell by 20 percent in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 due to lower shipment volumes, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday.

The country earned 46.07 billion Kenyan shillings (about 356 million U.S. dollars) between January and March, down from 446 million dollars in the same period last year, the statistics agency said in a report released in Nairobi, the capital.

Export volumes declined to 157,514 tonnes in the quarter, down from 169,830 tonnes a year earlier, a 7.3 percent drop attributed to reduced production following a prolonged dry spell.

The Tea Board of Kenya (TBK) said in a recent statement that the three months were characterized by unusually dry weather.

"This had a significant impact on tea production, mainly in February, with output falling by 21 percent in the east of the Rift and 18.6 percent in the west," said Willy Mutai, chief executive officer of the TBK.

Kenya is seeking to expand its tea export markets beyond traditional destinations such as Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Russia, and Chad. The country has signed agreements with Chinese firms, aiming to raise exports to China from 12.2 million kg in 2024 to 50 million by 2030.

Tea remains one of Kenya's top foreign exchange earners, alongside tourism and horticulture.