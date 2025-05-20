BRANIFF AIRWAYS FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES HALL OF FAME AND HARDING L. LAWRENCE AWARD INDUCTEES FOR 2025
Braniff Airways Foundation
Braniff Airways Foundation Hall of Fame Inductees
Braniff Hall of Fame Awards Plaques
Braniff Airways Foundation announces that the Braniff Airways Foundation Hall of Fame inductees for 2025, have been selectedDFW AIRPORT, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Braniff Airways Foundation the non-profit organization tasked with administering the corporate and historical archives of Braniff Airways, Incorporated, announces that the Braniff Airways Foundation Hall of Fame inductees for 2025, have been selected, according to Braniff Airways Foundation President Richard Ben Cass. The induction event will be presented at the Braniff End of the Plain Plane 60th Anniversary Celebration Show and Braniff Airways Foundation Hall of Fame Induction event on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 130PM, at Frontiers of Flight Museum Auditorium at Dallas Love Field.
Braniff Airways Foundation has selected six remarkable inductees as the next recipients of the Braniff Airways Foundation Hall of Fame Award. In addition, a very special nominee has been selected to receive the Harding L. Lawrence Distinguished Service Award.
The Hall of Fame inductees for 2025 are:
Captain John Murray Houston (posthumous induction) – Captain, Braniff Airways, Incorporated
Charles“Charley” Robert Woods (posthumous induction) – Maintenance and Engineering Department, Braniff Airways, Incorporated, and Systems Control, Braniff, Inc.
Ms. Jean Jordan – Flight Attendant, Braniff Airways, Incorporated, and current president of the Clipped B's Braniff Retired Flight Attendant Group
Ms. Nelda Ireland) – Customer Service Agent, Braniff Airways, Incorporated, and current Braniff Airways Foundation Board Member
Mr. Rudy Bowling – Customer Service Agent, Braniff Airways, Incorporated, and Stores Manager, Braniff, Inc., and current
Mr. Danny Widner – Customer Service Agent, Braniff Airways, Incorporated
The Harding L. Lawrence Distinguished Service Award recipient is:
Mr. Eugene McDermott (posthumously) – Founding partner of Texas Instruments, Inc., and former majority shareholder of Braniff Airways, Incorporated.
The dedication of each one of these recipients to their impressive careers at Braniff and their love of aviation and the airline industry were key points that led the Foundation Board to these selections.
ABOUT BRANIFF INTERNATIONAL
Braniff Airways, Incorporated, d/b/a Braniff International, the former international airline, is now a leading global historic airline branding and marketing, online retail, historic airliner tour firm and hotelier, which was originally formed in 1928. Braniff manages a portfolio of licensing agreements worldwide. The company operates its lucrative Braniff Boutique Online Retail store at that sells to 120 plus countries worldwide along with three brick and mortar stores.
Braniff also administers its original Employee/Retiree Airline Pass Benefits Program, which offers current and former employees discount travel on partner airlines and travel companies. The company operates and online travel booking site at , which offers significant travel discounts at many Braniff International hotel and destinations worldwide.
Braniff Airways supports Braniff Airways Foundation, which is the official repository for Braniff's historical corporate and employee records, photographs and negatives and memorabilia. Over 100 million pages of Braniff corporate documents and 40,000 historical items are preserved in the Foundation's Braniff International Heritage Archives, which are housed at three locations in Dallas, Texas, and the company's records retention facility in Arkansas
Braniff Airways has created an endowment at The University of Texas at Dallas to support the Space Sciences Department. An additional endowment has been created to support the administration of Braniff International Heritage Archives.
For more information:
Contact:
Jessica Martin
Braniff Airways, Incorporated
Braniff International
P. O. Box 610646
2200 Braniff Boulevard
DFW Airport, Texas 75261
...
214-233-6473
Jessica Martin
Braniff Airways, Incorporated
+1 214-233-6473
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
2024 Braniff Airways Foundation Hall of Fame and Braniff Conference
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment