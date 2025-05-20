BRANIFF AIRWAYS FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES HALL OF FAME AND HARDING L. LAWRENCE AWARD INDUCTEES FOR 2025

Braniff Airways Foundation

Braniff Airways Foundation Hall of Fame Inductees

Braniff Airways Foundation announces that the Braniff Airways Foundation Hall of Fame inductees for 2025, have been selected

DFW AIRPORT, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Braniff Airways Foundation the non-profit organization tasked with administering the corporate and historical archives of Braniff Airways, Incorporated, announces that the Braniff Airways Foundation Hall of Fame inductees for 2025, have been selected, according to Braniff Airways Foundation President Richard Ben Cass. The induction event will be presented at the Braniff End of the Plain Plane 60th Anniversary Celebration Show and Braniff Airways Foundation Hall of Fame Induction event on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 130PM, at Frontiers of Flight Museum Auditorium at Dallas Love Field.Braniff Airways Foundation has selected six remarkable inductees as the next recipients of the Braniff Airways Foundation Hall of Fame Award. In addition, a very special nominee has been selected to receive the Harding L. Lawrence Distinguished Service Award.The Hall of Fame inductees for 2025 are:Captain John Murray Houston (posthumous induction) – Captain, Braniff Airways, IncorporatedCharles“Charley” Robert Woods (posthumous induction) – Maintenance and Engineering Department, Braniff Airways, Incorporated, and Systems Control, Braniff, Inc.Ms. Jean Jordan – Flight Attendant, Braniff Airways, Incorporated, and current president of the Clipped B's Braniff Retired Flight Attendant GroupMs. Nelda Ireland) – Customer Service Agent, Braniff Airways, Incorporated, and current Braniff Airways Foundation Board MemberMr. Rudy Bowling – Customer Service Agent, Braniff Airways, Incorporated, and Stores Manager, Braniff, Inc., and currentMr. Danny Widner – Customer Service Agent, Braniff Airways, IncorporatedThe Harding L. Lawrence Distinguished Service Award recipient is:Mr. Eugene McDermott (posthumously) – Founding partner of Texas Instruments, Inc., and former majority shareholder of Braniff Airways, Incorporated.The dedication of each one of these recipients to their impressive careers at Braniff and their love of aviation and the airline industry were key points that led the Foundation Board to these selections.ABOUT BRANIFF INTERNATIONALBraniff Airways, Incorporated, d/b/a Braniff International, the former international airline, is now a leading global historic airline branding and marketing, online retail, historic airliner tour firm and hotelier, which was originally formed in 1928. Braniff manages a portfolio of licensing agreements worldwide. The company operates its lucrative Braniff Boutique Online Retail store at that sells to 120 plus countries worldwide along with three brick and mortar stores.Braniff also administers its original Employee/Retiree Airline Pass Benefits Program, which offers current and former employees discount travel on partner airlines and travel companies. The company operates and online travel booking site at , which offers significant travel discounts at many Braniff International hotel and destinations worldwide.Braniff Airways supports Braniff Airways Foundation, which is the official repository for Braniff's historical corporate and employee records, photographs and negatives and memorabilia. Over 100 million pages of Braniff corporate documents and 40,000 historical items are preserved in the Foundation's Braniff International Heritage Archives, which are housed at three locations in Dallas, Texas, and the company's records retention facility in ArkansasBraniff Airways has created an endowment at The University of Texas at Dallas to support the Space Sciences Department. An additional endowment has been created to support the administration of Braniff International Heritage Archives.For more information:Contact:Jessica MartinBraniff Airways, IncorporatedBraniff InternationalP. O. Box 6106462200 Braniff BoulevardDFW Airport, Texas 75261...214-233-6473

