Tauro Technologies Unveils AI-Powered Crossing Safety Solution At Railway Interchange 2025

AI automates incident detection at rail crossings . Low-light capability enables 24/7 monitoring . Rugged design withstands harsh environmental conditions

- Gevorg Sargsyan, CEO, Tauro TechnologiesINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tauro Technologies , a leader in cutting-edge rugged systems, today announced its innovative AI Crossing Safety solution, designed to significantly enhance safety at railway level crossings. The new system will be showcased at Railway Interchange in Indianapolis, from May 20-22, 2025, at booth #310.Unlike traditional crossing monitoring systems, Tauro's solution employs high-resolution camera technology combined with AI processing to provide more accurate and autonomous incident detection and fewer false positives, all while delivering real-time alerts to train operators and control centers.Key features of the AI Crossing Safety solution include:.AI-Optimized Object Detection: Built on a 67 TOPS AI compute platform, the system reliably identifies vehicles, people, and obstacles at crossings in real time..Low-Light Operation: The Sony IMX462 sensor supports object detection in lighting conditions as low as 0.005 lux, enabling true round-the-clock performance..Robust Connectivity: Integrated 5G, LTE, and Power over Ethernet (PoE) allow seamless real-time communication with control centers and approaching trains..Rugged Design: The system features a pole-mountable, fanless enclosure rated for 20°C to +60°C operation, with IP67 environmental protection for long-term durability in harsh weather conditions.Tens of thousands of accidents occur at level crossings annually in North America, posing significant risks to public safety and railway operations. Tauro Technologies' AI Crossing Safety solution addresses this critical challenge head-on by leveraging advanced vision AI to provide real-time threat detection and alerts.“Our new crossing safety platform reflects Tauro's commitment to solving difficult engineering challenges with practical, reliable solutions,” said Gevorg Sargsyan, CEO of Tauro Technologies.“Safety is fundamental to rail operations, and by integrating high-performance AI with rugged design, we are delivering a tool that enhances situational awareness exactly where it's needed-at the crossing.”The system offers rail operators an efficient, rapidly-deployable solution that enhances safety compliance and reduces the risk of accidents at grade crossings. By leveraging advanced AI accelerators and industrial-grade hardware, Tauro Technologies delivers a complete solution tailored to the demanding requirements of railway environments.AvailabilityThe AI Crossing Safety Platform is available for demonstration at Railway Interchange, Booth 310. For more information or to schedule a meeting, contact ....About Tauro TechnologiesTauro Technologies ( ) transforms the possibilities for rugged embedded systems by delivering high-performance, high-reliability designs grounded in deep multi-domain expertise. Tauro's team of engineering veterans bridges innovation with practical execution across industries where failure is not an option, including transportation, robotics, and defense applications.

