Statkraft Applies For Licence To Build New Aura Power Plant In Norway

Statkraft is planning its largest hydropower investments in decades to develop the next generation of hydropower plants, and Aura is one of the largest projects under consideration. Two weeks ago, Statkraft applied for a licence to upgrade the Nore I and Nore II power plants in Buskerud. Both Nore and Aura are part of the major planned upgrades announced by the company in 2024, along with Mauranger, for which licence applications have already been submitted.

“Electricity is the backbone of our society and the foundation for value creation across the country. Many hydropower plants now require modernisation. At the same time, growing demand and increased production from intermittent energy sources mean we need to be able to generate more electricity exactly when it is needed. By building a new Aura power plant, we can deliver more capacity - and slightly more energy - without adding more water. That's what the future renewable energy system needs,” says CEO Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal.

The new Aura power plant

The current Aura power plant consists of two stations, Aura and Osbu. Since 1953, the facility has been a major contributor to electricity production in the Møre og Romsdal region. It is located near Hydro Sunndal, Europe's primary and most modern aluminium plant and Norway's largest power consumer.

“Aura has been in operation for over 70 years and needs to be upgraded in the coming years. To ensure a stable and sufficient power supply for the region well into the future, we believe the best solution is to build an entirely new power plant,” says project manager Are Paulsen. He notes that Aura currently delivers more than a quarter of the electricity produced in Møre og Romsdal.

Statkraft is applying for a licence to build a new power station deeper in the mountain, along with a new tunnel to channel water from the Osbu reservoir. The new turbines will be significantly larger, increasing the plant's maximum capacity from 310 MW to approximately 810 MW - 2.5 times today's output. This will allow for more efficient use of the same volume of water.

The upgrade will enable the plant to deliver more electricity during peak demand periods. It will also increase annual energy production by approximately 130 GWh in a normal year, bringing total output to the equivalent of the electricity consumption of over 130,000 Norwegian households.

Major plans ahead

With this upgrade, Aura will become one of Norway's largest hydropower plants in terms of capacity.

“The new Aura power plant will bring significant investment to the region, create positive ripple effects for the local community, and generate work for contractors and suppliers,” says Vartdal.

In addition to Aura, Statkraft aims to begin upgrades of four other major hydropower plants. In total, these projects could increase Statkraft's installed hydropower capacity in Norway by 1,500 to 2,500 MW - more than a 20 percent increase. This is part of the company's strategy to develop hydropower to meet the needs of the future energy system while minimising new environmental impacts.

“These capacity upgrades require substantial investment and are only marginally profitable. There are many factors to consider, including environmental impact, landowners, and local communities. That is why we are committed to strong local dialogue and engagement,” concludes Vartdal.

