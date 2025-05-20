AI-Driven Conversational Luxury Real Estate B2B Saas Startup To Debut At Vancouver BC Web Summit 2025

Meet vuHome's Luxury Real Estate Avatar Luxora

New PropTech player will demo a bold vision to redefine the luxury real estate sector with AI. See the patent-pending AI SaaS startup at Vancouver Web Summit

- Nicholas KuhnSHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new player in the Proptech sector is turning heads with a bold vision to redefine the luxury real estate experience. The stealth-mode, patent-pending startup will debut the Alpha Phase of its revolutionary AI-powered conversational platform at Web Summit Vancouver 2025, signaling a major shift in how high-end properties are marketed, searched, and sold.Designed as B2B SaaS software for global luxury real estate brokerages for their high-net-worth buyers and luxury property seller clients, the platform leverages conversational AI, blockchain, and granular real estate component search to create a global portal focused exclusively on luxury real estate. Its mission? To prioritize sellers, streamline transactions, and deliver a white-glove buyer experience unlike anything currently on the market for those real estate brokerages specializing in luxury real estate.“We're not just adding AI tech to real estate-we're rebuilding the luxury real estate journey from the ground up for luxury homes and high-rise condos,” said Nicholas Kuhn, a co-founder spokesperson for Talega Systems AI LLC which created the software.“Our AI doesn't just recommend properties-it understands the buyer's lifestyle, passions, and needs, and then acts like a private concierge to find the perfect match.”Platform Highlights:.Seller-First Approach: Reimagines listing agent roles to elevate the seller's position and presentation, increasing perceived value for prospective high-net-worth buyers..Reduced Dependence on Buyer Agents: AI replaces many traditional luxury buyer agent functions, improving speed, efficiency, and focus on the seller's success..AI + Blockchain Transaction Engine: Enhances security, reduces friction, and brings smart contract potential to high-end transactions..Granular Search & Personalization: Allows users to search by luxury-specific features and lifestyle attributes, saving significant time and effort. AI conversational large language model tech learns the buyer's granular search criteria and luxury real estate use desires..Private Luxury Concierge AI: The tech offers personalized discovery and curated luxury property suggestions for discerning global buyers..Four Phases Defined: The Alpha Phase being presented at the Vancouver Web Summit is the first of four defined phases to transform the luxury real estate sector to be a more efficient, forward focused solution for global high-net-worth sellers and buyers. It's designed to competitively position luxury brokerages who deploy this innovative SaaS AI software above traditional luxury real estate brokerages.Bruce Hiatt, luxury real estate broker and AI SaaS tech co-founder, says“Luxury real estate sellers have been underserved for too long. Our platform gives them the emotional storytelling, immersive presentation, and data-driven targeting they need to unlock full value”.With four strategic growth phases in place, the startup, created by Talega Systems AI LLC, will showcase its Alpha prototype at the upcoming Vancouver Web Summit during the week of May 27, 2025, with demos and early access opportunities available for press and interested parties

