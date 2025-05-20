ISI-Backed Terror Module Busted In Punjab, Six Members Arrested (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 20 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police have busted a Pakistan' ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module, being operated by foreign-based handlers Maninder Billa and Mannu Agwan, on directions of terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda with the arrest of its six members involved in attempted grenade attack outside a liquor vend in Batala town, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday.

As per information, some bike-borne youth had lobbed a hand grenade outside a liquor vend in the Focal Point area of Batala on May 17, which failed to explode due to faulty assembly, preventing any untoward incident.

Those arrested have been identified as Jatin Kumar, alias Rohan, Barinder Singh, alias Sajan, Abraham, alias Rohit, and Sunil Kumar, Rahul Masih and Sohit, all residents of Batala. Police teams have also recovered a .30 bore pistol from their possession.

DGP Yadav said the arrested accused were receiving direct instructions from Portugal-based Maninder Billa and BKI mastermind Mannu Agwan, who has recently assumed operational charge after the arrest of Happy Passian in the US.

He said the preliminary investigation has revealed the module had been directed by its foreign handlers to lob a grenade at any liquor vend with the intent to spread fear among contractors, thereby creating a conducive environment for extortion demands.

Sharing operation details, Senior Superintendent of Police (Batala) Suhail Qasim Mir said, following the incident of attempted grenade attack, multiple police teams were tasked to investigate using technical and human intelligence inputs.

In a record time, six accused involved in lobbing, logistics and finances were traced and arrested, he added.

He said during the operation, accused Jatin Kumar, who is the main executor of the attack, sustained bullet injuries in an exchange of fire with police while being taken for the recovery of the weapon.

In a bid to escape, the accused opened fire at the police team, he said, adding accused, Jatin, has been admitted to the local Civil Hospital for treatment.

He said the probe has found that the grenade had been assembled by the accused based on instructions received via a video call from Maninder Billa and another unknown individual, without any technical knowledge.

Owing to this, the assembly was faulty and led to the grenade not detonating, he added.