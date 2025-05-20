NASA Veteran Astronaut Bill Mcarthur Joins Titans Space Industries As Founding Chief Astronaut And Advisory Board Member

NASA Veteran Astronaut Bill McArthur Joins Titans Space Industries as Founding Chief Astronaut, Advisory Board Member, and Commander of Inaugural Missions

McArthur will lead the development and implementation of astronaut training programs, operational protocols, and safety standards for future crewed missions.

- Colonel Bill McArthur, Chief Astronaut, Titans Space MissionsORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Titans Space Industries Inc. (TSI), an emerging leader in commercial space transportation and orbital infrastructure, today announced that NASA veteran astronaut Colonel William S. "Bill" McArthur Jr., U.S. Army (Ret.), has joined the company as its Founding Chief Astronaut. McArthur will also serve as a key member of TSI's advisory board and has been designated as Commander for the company's Inaugural Spaceplane Flight , slated for March 2029, and its first mission to the Titans OrbitalPort Space Station (TOPSS) in Q4 2029.In his role as Founding Chief Astronaut, McArthur will lead the development and implementation of astronaut training programs, operational protocols, and safety standards for Titans Space Industries' future crewed missions. His extensive experience as a NASA astronaut, including four spaceflights, serving as a Mission Specialist on Space Shuttle missions, and commanding the International Space Station (ISS), along with numerous spacewalks, will be instrumental in shaping TSI's astronaut corps and ensuring mission success.As an advisory board member, McArthur will provide strategic counsel on the development of TSI's spaceplane and space station initiatives.McArthur's career with NASA spanned three decades, during which he logged 224 days and 22 hours in space. His missions included STS-58 Columbia, STS-74 Atlantis, STS-92 Discovery, and Expedition 12, where he served as Commander of the International Space Station.A former U.S. Army aviator and experimental test pilot with over 9,000 flight hours in 41 different aircraft and spacecraft, McArthur's leadership and technical acumen are highly decorated and globally recognized. His previous roles at NASA also included Director of Safety and Mission Assurance at the Johnson Space Center.The connection between Colonel McArthur and Titans Space Industries was facilitated by Frank White, acclaimed author of "The Overview Effect," for which he had interviewed McArthur. This introduction led to a meeting between McArthur and TSI CEO Neal S. Lachman at the European Space Agency in the Netherlands in 2024. Following their meeting, Lachman kept McArthur apprised of TSI's progress. McArthur officially joined Titans Space Industries as Missions Commander in April 2025, and his role has now significantly expanded with this appointment as Founding Chief Astronaut and advisory board member.“We are profoundly honored to welcome Bill McArthur to the Titans Space Industries leadership team," said Neal S. Lachman, CEO of Titans Space Industries. "Bill's impressive career, from his crucial roles on Space Shuttle missions to commanding the International Space Station, embodies the pinnacle of astronautical skill and leadership. His appointment as Founding Chief Astronaut, advisory board member, and commander of our flagship inaugural missions signifies our unwavering commitment to safety, excellence, and mission assurance. His guidance and operational command will be invaluable as we prepare for these critical milestones.”Colonel McArthur shared his enthusiasm, stating, "I am thrilled to join Titans Space Industries and contribute to their bold vision of making space more accessible and sustainable. TSI's innovative approach to developing reusable spaceplanes and commercial space stations is critical for humanity's future in space. I look forward to leading and mentoring the future astronauts who will fly these pioneering missions, commanding those initial voyages, and helping guide the company's strategic direction."Titans Space Industries is developing a portfolio of space infrastructure, including reusable single-stage-to-orbit spaceplanes and the Titans OrbitalPort Space Station (TOPSS), designed to support a range of activities from tourism and research to in-space manufacturing and logistics.A quick note: Colonel McArthur's appointment to Founding Chief Astronaut strengthens TSI's operational leadership, following a brief two-month tenure by a commercial astronaut in a similar role. TSI is leveraging McArthur's extensive NASA command experience to spearhead its astronaut program.Spaceplane and Space Station OperationsThe Titans Spaceplane is specifically designed to provide safe, reliable, efficient, and low-cost transportation for astronauts and cargo to and from the Titans OrbitalPort Space Station. Much like NASA's Space Shuttle ferried astronauts and supplies to and from Low Earth Orbit, the Titans spaceplanes will perform a similar function, with a key difference: the Titans Spaceplane is a Single-Stage-To-Orbit (SSTO), Horizontal Takeoff and Horizontal Landing (HTHL) vehicle, while the Space Shuttle utilized a vertical takeoff configuration. This unique design dramatically increases safety (because there are no explosive take-offs and stage separations) for the crew, streamlines operations and rapid reusability, and significantly reduces the cost per flight compared to traditional rocket systems.The Inaugural spaceplane flight is followed by frequent dedicated EarthLoop missions, providing an unprecedented platform for short-duration microgravity research. These EarthLoop flights are unique in that virtually all passengers aboard will be research crew, participating in a diverse array of scientific experiments. Each EarthLoop mission offers approximately three hours of sustained microgravity, a duration ideally suited for a wide range of scientific investigations.This capability complements the long-duration research conducted on the Titans OrbitalPort Space Station, enabling a comprehensive understanding of microgravity's effects across varying timeframes. The scale of EarthLoop operations, with frequent flights carrying large numbers of research crew, represents a seismic shift in the accessibility of microgravity, revolutionizing fields such as materials science, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals. By dramatically increasing the volume of microgravity research, EarthLoop and TOPSS missions will help accelerate the development of new technologies, medicines, and manufacturing processes.Recognizing the growing demand for access to LEO, Titans Space Industries is offering comprehensive 1-month all-inclusive mission packages to companies, space agencies, and research institutions for a fixed price of $25 million. Each package includes transportation for two astronauts to and from TOPSS aboard a Titans Spaceplane, as well as accommodation and support within the station for the duration of the mission. This offering provides a cost-effective and streamlined pathway for organizations to conduct research, perform manufacturing processes, or gain firsthand experience in the unique environment of low Earth orbit.The inaugural launch of the crew to the Titans OrbitalPort Space Station aboard a Titans Spaceplane under McArthur's command is targeted for Q4 2029, following McArthur's flight, also as commander, on an earlier Titans Genesis flight in March 2029.About William S.“Bill” McArtur Jr.A veteran of four spaceflights and a retired U.S. Army Colonel, William S. "Bill" McArthur Jr. has had a distinguished career marked by extensive experience in aviation, engineering, and space exploration. His trajectory took him from the rigorous training environments of the U.S. Army and test pilot school to serving as commander of the International Space Station.Born on July 26, 1951, in Laurinburg, North Carolina, McArthur's hometown is Wakulla, North Carolina. He graduated from Red Springs High School in 1969. His pursuit of knowledge and service led him to the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Science and Engineering in 1973. He continued his academic pursuits, obtaining a Master of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1983.McArthur's military career in the U.S. Army was extensive and varied. Following his commissioning in 1973, he served with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He attended the U.S. Army Aviation School, graduating as the top student in his flight class in 1976 and earning his designation as an Army aviator. His military assignments included serving as an aeroscout team leader and brigade aviation section commander with the 2nd Infantry Division in the Republic of Korea. He later served in the 24th Combat Aviation Battalion in Savannah, Georgia, holding positions as a company commander, platoon leader, and operations officer. After earning his master's degree, he returned to West Point as an assistant professor in the Department of Mechanics. In 1987, he graduated from the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School and was designated an experimental test pilot. He is also qualified as a Master Army Aviator, accumulating over 9,000 flight hours across 41 different aircraft and spacecraft during his career. He retired from the U.S. Army in 2001.McArthur's long and impactful association with NASA began in August 1987 when he was assigned to the Johnson Space Center as a Space Shuttle vehicle integration test engineer. In this role, he was involved in the engineering liaison for Space Shuttle launch and landing operations and played a part in the integrated testing of the flight control system.His dedication and expertise led to his selection as a NASA astronaut candidate in January 1990; he officially became an astronaut in July 1991. As an astronaut, McArthur contributed to several crucial areas within the Astronaut Office, including work on the solid rocket booster. He served as Chief of the Astronaut Office Flight Support Branch, overseeing astronaut support for Mission Control Center and launch and landing operations. He also held the position of Director of Operations, Russia, where he was responsible for overseeing astronaut training activities in Star City. Later, he served as Chief of the Astronaut Office Space Station branch.McArthur's spaceflight experience is significant. He flew on three Space Shuttle missions as a mission specialist:. STS-58 (1993): A Spacelab mission focused on human physiological adaptation to spaceflight.. STS-74 (1995): A mission to rendezvous with the Russian space station Mir, delivering a docking module.. STS-92 (2000): An ISS assembly mission that delivered a truss segment and a mating adapter, critical components for the nascent station.McArthur conducted a total of four spacewalks during his Space Shuttle missions and his time on the ISS, accumulating over 24 hours of EVA time. His most notable mission was as the commander of Expedition 12 aboard the International Space Station. Launched on September 30, 2005, on a Soyuz spacecraft, he and his crewmate spent six months on the orbiting laboratory until April 8, 2006. As commander, he was responsible for the safety and operations of the station. He also served as the ISS science officer during this expedition, overseeing the scientific research being conducted. Expedition 12 was notable for being the first time a two-person crew conducted spacewalks in both U.S. and Russian spacesuits and the first ISS crew to dock at every Russian docking port.Following his final spaceflight, McArthur continued to serve NASA in key leadership roles. He managed the Space Shuttle Safety and Mission Assurance Office and the Space Shuttle Orbiter Project. From 2011 until his retirement from NASA in June 2017, he served as the Director of the Safety and Mission Assurance directorate at the Johnson Space Center.Bill McArthur is married to Cynthia Kathryn Lovin, and they have two daughters and four grandchildren. His personal interests include biking and photography. Throughout his career, Bill McArthur has demonstrated a strong commitment to service, exploration, and the advancement of human knowledge in space.About Titans Space IndustriesTitans Space Industries (TSI) is dedicated to developing safe, innovative, and cost-effective cis-lunar space exploration technologies. The company is committed to making space accessible to all and is working to develop a variety of spaceflight programs, including human spaceflight, cargo transportation, and space exploration. TSI's vision is to lead the way in making space travel a reality for millions of people around the world.With a combined 600 years of experience in business and aerospace, TSI's founding team boasts an unparalleled depth of knowledge and expertise. This seasoned leadership brings together the sharpest minds in both fields, ensuring strategic brilliance and operational excellence. Further amplifying this expertise, the company's development of factories and facilities throughout the U.S. will be under the leadership of a senior management team with a combined 1,000 years in aerospace, including director roles of the NASA Space Shuttle program and ISS missions. This wealth of hands-on experience guarantees the highest standards in manufacturing, safety, and innovation for all Titans Space projects.Further Information:- Titans Space Industries Business & Investment Thesis:- Titans Space Industries Manifesto: Introducing a New Paradigm for Space Access and Leading the Next-Gen Space EconomyAbout the Titans Astronauts CorpsTitans Space Industries has established the“Titans Astronauts” program, an exclusive, subscription-based membership granting unlimited access to future space missions and related experiences, including frequent lunar visits. With a target membership ranging from 1,000 to 2,000 individuals joining the program through 2030, each paying $25 million over a six-quarter period, this program will generate a substantial (lump sum, non-recurring) revenue stream and create a community of dedicated space enthusiasts contributing to the long-term sustainability of TSI's space tourism initiatives.Further Information:Further Information- Titans Space Industries FAQs:Space Tourism & Exploration- Space Exploration Overview:- Inaugural Astronauts:- LEO Space Tourism (video):- EarthLoop Orbital Cruise (five-hour mission):- EarthLoop (video):- OrbitalLoop Three-Day Superyacht Expedition:- LEO Space Hotel:- Lunar Orbital Hotel:- Titania Lunar Resort:- Titans Astronauts:- Titans Space Society:Technology- Titans Spaceplanes:- Titans Spaceplanes (video):- Titans Engines Systems:- Titans SpaceShips/Orbital Transporters:Library- White Papers & Analyses:

