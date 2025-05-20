Cincinnatus Insurance Chooses Ezlynx To Accelerate Multi-Carrier Quoting And Enhance Client Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent agency adopts all-in-one system with leading integrated rating engine and quote-by-text tool to efficiently remarket and service clients

Lewisville, TX, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that Cincinnatus Insurance has selected EZLynx to accelerate its PL business growth and provide more convenient digital service to clients. With the ability to quote several carriers at the same time without having to leave their management system, EZLynx helps Cincinnatus remarket accounts faster and communicate those quotes to clients easily via mobile-ultimately improving service and reducing the risk of lost business.

“Before EZLynx, we were juggling separate systems for rating and management, which led to duplicate data entry and time spent flipping between carrier sites just to re-quote accounts,” said Nick Thalhammer, advisor and owner, Cincinnatus Insurance.“With EZLynx, we can quote multiple carriers at once and follow up with clients in a quick text without ever disrupting our workflow, helping us save time while making it easier for our clients to work with us.”

EZLynx's integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies' potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents' daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

“The hard market has created an environment where agents are spending more time remarketing and guiding customers through premium and price changes at renewal,” said Michael Streit, president, EZLynx.“Any opportunity to remove clicks and steps from that process is a big win for agents, and that's exactly where EZLynx delivers.”

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.

CONTACT: Lauren Malcolm EZLynx (678) 438-5093 ...