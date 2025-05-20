Community Schools In Upper Bara Struggle Without Basic Facilities Despite Educating Over 350 Students

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In an event organized under the admission campaign by the Sub-Divisional Education Office Bara, a program was held at the community school in Dary Wanda, Upper Bara, in collaboration with the Khyber District Administration.

Local elders and members of the Khidmat-e-Khalq Welfare Society highlighted that around 350 boys and girls are currently enrolled in five community schools operating in Upper Bara.

However, these schools lack essential facilities-there are no roofs, furniture, or toilets available. While the district administration provides salaries, they are extremely low and insufficient to sustain quality education.

They criticized the government's regular efforts to promote enrollment through awareness walks and events while neglecting the dire conditions of schools already functioning in deprived areas.“Despite 350 children receiving education here, there is not a single proper facility available for them,” said one of the local elders.

The five community schools were established with the support of the Dosti Welfare Organization and are currently being run with the assistance of the Khyber District Administration.

MPA and District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Chairman Abdul Ghani Afridi, along with PTI Sipah Unit members and Khidmat-e-Khalq Welfare Society, are working towards installing fabricated rooms in these schools. Officials hope that these rooms will soon be in place to improve the educational environment.

As part of the initiative, the Sub-Divisional Education Office and Khidmat-e-Khalq Welfare Society distributed books among the 350 students, while local philanthropists contributed stationery supplies.

The event was attended by local residents, members of the welfare society, Captain Hammad of the 213 Wing of Tirah Militia, tribal elders, and schoolchildren. Students performed the national anthem and participated in a flag-hoisting ceremony.