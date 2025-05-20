Aker Biomarine To Present Breakthroughs In Omega-3 Research For Healthy Aging And Brain Function At Ifia/HFE Japan 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Ross Norris, Head of Aker BioMarine Asia Pacific LYSAKER , NORWAY, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aker BioMarine Human Ingredients, a global innovator specializing in developing sustainable marine-based health ingredients for human health and nutrition, is set to take the stage at ifia/HFE JAPAN 2025, bringing fresh insights into the next generation of omega-3 functionality with three speaking sessions.May 21st from 13:30-16:30Top minds from across Japan's food, health, and wellness industries are encouraged to attend“The Forefront of Next-Generation Omega-3 Functional Research-the Potential of Omega-3 for a New Stage.” Co-sponsored by the Krill Association, the Japanese Society of Lipid Nutrition, and ifia/HFE JAPAN 2025, this seminar will explore the evolving role of omega-3 fatty acids in advancing health and nutrition.In an era where health consciousness is rising, dietary fats-once universally regarded as unhealthy-are being reevaluated. Scientific advances have identified certain types of fats, particularly omega-3 fatty acids, as essential components that should be actively included in a healthy diet. While the balance of fatty acid intake can be improved through seafood and omega-3 supplements, it is equally important to understand the composition and characteristics of various oils. Enhancing oil literacy is critical to making informed dietary choices. This seminar will examine the current state of fatty acid intake, challenges in public awareness, and strategies to promote better understanding and application of functional lipids in daily health practices.May 22nd from 11:30-11:45Aker BioMarine Japan's Sales Manager, Hideki Kitazawa, will discuss krill oil's unique structure-phospholipid-bound DHA and EPA-and its role in healthy-ageing. Supported by over 135 published studies, krill oil demonstrates benefits across cognitive health, inflammation, skin hydration, and muscle strength. Key data from the University of Oslo and clinical trials underlining krill oil's potential in extending healthy life expectancy will be shared.May 23rd from 11:40-12:10Hideki Kitazawa together with Ross Norris, Head of Aker BioMarine Asia Pacific, will discuss krill oil for cognitive health including its role in protecting against cognitive decline. The Aker BioMarine duo will also spotlight Lysoveta, Aker BioMarine's groundbreaking technology designed to enhance delivery of LPC-type DHA/EPA to brain and eye tissues via the MFSD2A transporter at the blood-brain barrier. This innovation represents a significant leap in targeting brain health through nutrition.“With an ageing population, the need for effective, bioavailable nutrients has never been greater”, says Ross Norris. These three seminars promise to bring valuable content to all who attend. Our goal is to showcase how omega-3 demand is growing in Japan and worldwide, and this is opening the doors for new opportunities like never before. At Aker BioMarine, we continue to invest in science and innovation to help bring solutions for healthy ageing, brain health and all areas to help better human health.”In addition to the speaking sessions, the Aker BioMarine team will be on the show floor at IFIA/HFE Japan 2025 (booth #2518) to meet with show attendees.About Aker BioMarineAker BioMarine is a leading human health and nutrition innovator that develops sustainable marine-based health ingredients. By harnessing the natural, nutritional power of krill and algae, Aker BioMarine has a unique position in its industry by helping address global health challenges, such as omega-3 deficiencies. The ingredient portfolio consists of Superba KrillOil, Lysoveta, Revervia, and PL+TM, as well as the consumer brand, KoriKrill Oil. The innovative approach also extends into the spin-offs AION(reduce and recycle plastic waste across industries) and Understory(a protein brand). Aker BioMarine is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (AKBM). More information is available at .

