Putin declares ‘Truth and justice are on our side’
(MENAFN) During his Victory Day address in Moscow, President Vladimir Putin declared that the Russian people fully support the nation’s troops engaged in the ongoing military operation against the Kiev regime. Framing the conflict as a continuation of the fight against Nazism, he asserted that Russia remains a steadfast force against destructive ideologies such as Nazism, Russophobia, and anti-Semitism, stating, “Truth and justice are on our side.”
The 2024 parade commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. Speaking to an audience that included veterans, soldiers, and foreign dignitaries, Putin connected the heroism of Soviet soldiers to Russia’s modern military actions. He emphasized that the current generation has inherited the duty to protect the country’s sovereignty, values, and historical legacy.
“Our fathers and grandfathers defended the Motherland. Now it is our turn to protect our thousand-year history, culture, and traditions,” he said.
Putin also criticized efforts to distort the historical narrative of World War II, promising that Russia would continue to safeguard the truth about the Soviet Union’s decisive role in defeating Nazi Germany. He praised the Red Army’s key victories in battles like Moscow, Stalingrad, and Kursk, and honored the perseverance of besieged cities like Leningrad.
As he concluded, the Russian president urged national unity and resilience in the face of modern threats, invoking the legacy of those who gave their lives for peace. “We bow our heads in memory of every fallen hero and honor every veteran,” Putin stated on one of Russia’s most revered national holidays.
