Offshore And Marine Leaders Set To Convene In Abu Dhabi For The 3Rd Offshore Support Vessels Conference 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– The regional offshore industry is gearing up for one of its most anticipated events of the year: the, taking place onat the iconic. The event will serve as a crucial platform for strategic dialogue, commercial engagement, and technological exchange across the offshore marine logistics and energy sectors.

Organized under the themethe 2025 edition builds on the momentum of its previous iterations, bringing together senior decision-makers, technical experts, and commercial stakeholders from across the MENA region and beyond.



Regional fleet modernization and shipbuilding growth

Digitalization, AI, and automation in OSV operations

The energy mix: decarbonization, electrification, and hybrid propulsion

Human capital development and safety excellence Regulatory updates and classification developments

As offshore exploration and development gain traction amidst global energy transitions, the conference aims to spotlight innovation, operational resilience, and sustainable growth in offshore support services. Attendees can look forward to insightful sessions exploring:

The speaker lineup includes high-level representatives from, and, among others. The program is curated to deliver a comprehensive overview of market trends, investment priorities, and innovation pathways.

In addition to the strategic conference sessions, a boutique exhibition zone will showcase the latest offshore solutions, vessel technologies, and operational services. Attendees will also benefit from facilitated networking, one-on-one business matchmaking, and industry roundtables.

With overexpected to attend, the 3rd Offshore Support Vessels Conference is poised to help chart the course for the next phase of offshore and maritime development in the region.

