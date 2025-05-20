Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Offshore And Marine Leaders Set To Convene In Abu Dhabi For The 3Rd Offshore Support Vessels Conference 2025

Offshore And Marine Leaders Set To Convene In Abu Dhabi For The 3Rd Offshore Support Vessels Conference 2025


2025-05-20 05:56:57
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE – Date – The regional offshore industry is gearing up for one of its most anticipated events of the year: the 3rd Offshore Support Vessels (OSV) Conference , taking place on 20–21 May 2025 at the iconic Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi . The event will serve as a crucial platform for strategic dialogue, commercial engagement, and technological exchange across the offshore marine logistics and energy sectors.


Organized under the theme “Charting New Frontiers in Offshore Innovation and Excellence,” the 2025 edition builds on the momentum of its previous iterations, bringing together senior decision-makers, technical experts, and commercial stakeholders from across the MENA region and beyond.

As offshore exploration and development gain traction amidst global energy transitions, the conference aims to spotlight innovation, operational resilience, and sustainable growth in offshore support services. Attendees can look forward to insightful sessions exploring:
  • Regional fleet modernization and shipbuilding growth
  • Digitalization, AI, and automation in OSV operations
  • The energy mix: decarbonization, electrification, and hybrid propulsion
  • Human capital development and safety excellence
  • Regulatory updates and classification developments

The speaker lineup includes high-level representatives from ADNOC Logistics & Services , Saudi Aramco , Zamil Offshore , Bourbon , International Maritime Industries , ABS , and Wärtsilä , among others. The program is curated to deliver a comprehensive overview of market trends, investment priorities, and innovation pathways.

In addition to the strategic conference sessions, a boutique exhibition zone will showcase the latest offshore solutions, vessel technologies, and operational services. Attendees will also benefit from facilitated networking, one-on-one business matchmaking, and industry roundtables.

With over 400 industry professionals expected to attend, the 3rd Offshore Support Vessels Conference is poised to help chart the course for the next phase of offshore and maritime development in the region.

Registration and exhibition spaces are now open.

To learn more or secure your place, please visit: – /#registration

Media Contact:
Amira El-Daly
Marketing Manager
📞 +971 54 406 2484
📧 ...

MENAFN20052025005446012082ID1109570920

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search