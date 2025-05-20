403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Offshore And Marine Leaders Set To Convene In Abu Dhabi For The 3Rd Offshore Support Vessels Conference 2025
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE – Date – The regional offshore industry is gearing up for one of its most anticipated events of the year: the 3rd Offshore Support Vessels (OSV) Conference , taking place on 20–21 May 2025 at the iconic Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi . The event will serve as a crucial platform for strategic dialogue, commercial engagement, and technological exchange across the offshore marine logistics and energy sectors.
Organized under the theme “Charting New Frontiers in Offshore Innovation and Excellence,” the 2025 edition builds on the momentum of its previous iterations, bringing together senior decision-makers, technical experts, and commercial stakeholders from across the MENA region and beyond. As offshore exploration and development gain traction amidst global energy transitions, the conference aims to spotlight innovation, operational resilience, and sustainable growth in offshore support services. Attendees can look forward to insightful sessions exploring:
Amira El-Daly
Marketing Manager
📞 +971 54 406 2484
📧 ...
Organized under the theme “Charting New Frontiers in Offshore Innovation and Excellence,” the 2025 edition builds on the momentum of its previous iterations, bringing together senior decision-makers, technical experts, and commercial stakeholders from across the MENA region and beyond. As offshore exploration and development gain traction amidst global energy transitions, the conference aims to spotlight innovation, operational resilience, and sustainable growth in offshore support services. Attendees can look forward to insightful sessions exploring:
-
Regional fleet modernization and shipbuilding growth
Digitalization, AI, and automation in OSV operations
The energy mix: decarbonization, electrification, and hybrid propulsion
Human capital development and safety excellence
Regulatory updates and classification developments
Amira El-Daly
Marketing Manager
📞 +971 54 406 2484
📧 ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment