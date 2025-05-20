403
China provides Pakistan air defense backing throughout conflict with India
(MENAFN) China provided significant air defense and satellite assistance to Pakistan during its recent military clash with India, according to a Bloomberg report citing a think tank connected to India’s Defense Ministry. Ashok Kumar, head of the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies in New Delhi, stated that China helped Pakistan reorganize its radar and air defense systems, improving its ability to detect Indian troop movements and military deployments. This assistance included adjusting Pakistan’s satellite coverage over India during the period between a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 and India’s retaliatory strikes in Pakistan-controlled territory on May 7.
The support from China indicates a deeper involvement in the conflict than previously acknowledged. Historically, China and Pakistan have shared strong defense ties. On Monday, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar traveled to China for official talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, to discuss regional security dynamics and their mutual relations. Reports also confirm that Pakistan used Chinese weapons during the confrontation. However, India has not publicly addressed China’s alleged role in the conflict, which ended in a ceasefire on May 11.
China condemned the April terror attack in Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians, and reiterated its opposition to terrorism in all forms. During the ceasefire negotiations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed hopes for continued dialogue between India and Pakistan to prevent further escalation.
