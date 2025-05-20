MR Srinivasan, Veteran Nuclear Scientist & Ex-Atomic Energy Commission Chairman, Dies At 95

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Former Atomic Energy Commission Chairman MR Srinivasan passed away at the age of 95 on Tuesday. The Padma Vibhusan recipient had played a key role in the development of India's nuclear power programme.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condoled the death of MR Srinivasn and said his demise mark a significant loss for India's scientific community.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "The demise of Dr. MR Srinivasan, a pioneering nuclear scientist and Padma Vibhushan recipient, marks a significant loss for India's scientific community."

Kharge also shared the significant accomplishments of MR Srinivasan.

"Starting his distinguished career with Homi Bhabha on India's first nuclear reactor, Apsara (1956), he went on to hold key national roles, including Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Member of the Planning Commission," Kharge said.

Kharge highlighted that MR Srinivasan leadership led to development of 18 nuclear power units.

"His visionary leadership led to the development of 18 nuclear power units. His technical brilliance and unwavering service have left a lasting legacy in India's nuclear energy landscape," Kharge said. "Our deepest condolences to his family, colleagues, and loved ones," he added.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh also condoled the demise of Srinivasan and said, "The nuclear power stations now operating at Kalpakkam, Rawatbhata, Kaiga, Kakrapar, and Narora are all shining testimonies to his yeoman contributions to nation-building."

"It has been my good fortune to have known him for a long time and he is someone who has left a deep and lasting impression on me by the strength of his commitments, his deep appreciation of the larger social functions of science, and his profound understanding of India's rich cultural traditions," he added.

MR Srinivasan joined the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) in September 1955 and began his distinguished career working alongside Homi Bhabha on the construction of India's first nuclear research reactor, Apsara, which achieved criticality in August 1956.

Srinivasan held several key positions of national importance. In 1974, he became Director of the Power Projects Engineering Division, DAE, and in 1984, Chairman of the Nuclear Power Board. In these roles, he oversaw the planning, execution, and operation of all nuclear power projects across the country.

In 1987, he was appointed Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy.