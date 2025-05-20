403
Paris-Orly Airport Faces Travel Chaos
(MENAFN) Paris-Orly Airport is anticipated to experience continued disruption for a second straight day on Monday, following a significant failure in its air traffic control systems, according to reports from French media outlets.
The incident, which occurred on Sunday, led to the grounding of 130 scheduled flights, leaving thousands of travelers affected.
Some passengers were already seated on aircraft at the time the cancellations were announced at the French capital's second-busiest airport, as reported by a news agency.
Although the French civil aviation authority, DGAC, attributed the disruption to a "malfunction" in air traffic control, an insider at the airport revealed to the broadcaster that the issue was actually a "radar failure."
As a result, the DGAC has requested that airlines cut their Monday flight operations by 15 percent, and additional delays are anticipated throughout the day.
