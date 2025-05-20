One Trading Approved Under Micar - First EU Venue For Regulated Crypto Spot And Derivatives

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One Trading Exchange B.V. is a European investment firm and crypto-asset service provider headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, regulated under both MiFID II and MiCAR.

Amsterdam, Netherlands, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Trading Exchange B.V. (One Trading), a leading European trading platform, has officially become the first crypto derivatives trading venue in the European Union to be authorised under both MiFID II and MiCAR , offering trading services to both retail and institutional investors . This milestone follows the grant of a licence by the Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) in the Netherlands for One Trading to be a crypto-asset service provider (CASP) under the EU's new Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR).







The combination of licences sets a new benchmark for Europe's digital asset industry: for the first time, both institutional and eligible retail clients can trade crypto perpetual futures and spot on a single platform that is fully regulated from end to end. This results in enhanced investor protections, streamlined execution, and a trading experience built for professional-grade market participation.

“Securing licenses under two of the most demanding regulatory regimes in MiFID II and MiCAR is exceptionally rare and technically complex,” said Joshua Barraclough, CEO of One Trading.“It required not just robust infrastructure, but a fully integrated compliance, risk, and governance framework.”

“This isn't just regulatory box-ticking, it's the execution of a long-term strategy to build a fully licensed, institutional-grade venue with broad market access. We believe the future of crypto trading in Europe belongs to platforms that are fast, transparent, and regulated, and One Trading is leading that transformation.”

MiFID II Meets MiCAR

One Trading is the first to combine:



A MiCAR trading platform authorization

A MiFID II OTF license for crypto derivatives A fully integrated stack for issuance, matching, margin and settlement - removing the need for external clearing.

This structure allows One Trading to:



Eliminate external clearing for faster, more capital-efficient execution

Enable clients to hedge spot positions against futures positions on the same platform

Support cross-margining of positions with crypto collateral to optimize capital efficiency

Protect clients through a regulated risk and operational framework Offer 1-minute settlement of crypto perpetual futures and up to 10x leverage

“MiCAR introduces the first unified crypto framework in Europe, and being able to offer multilateral trading in both crypto-assets and MiFID II instruments onshore is more than rare, it's transformative,” said Mario Hössl-Neumann, General Counsel at One Trading.

“This combination enables us to launch the trading venue of the future - one that bridges traditional asset classes and crypto-asset markets. We've spent years building our platform to the highest technical and regulatory standards because we believe all investors should have access to the best products - onshore, transparent, and on a level playing field. While many other platforms recognize the potential of new product categories such as perpetual futures, they continue to operate through opaque and risky offshore structures, even when serving EU clients. We're changing that with a scalable, compliant, and open framework that anyone can access directly - or enable EU brokers to offer the best products to their own clients.”

Until now, access to regulated crypto derivatives in Europe has lagged behind global markets. One Trading's license marks a turning point: for the first time, EU-based clients can trade perpetual futures on a platform that is regulated, capital-efficient, and vertically integrated - without relying on offshore providers or third-party clearing.

What's Coming

With full regulatory approval secured, One Trading will:



Expand access to perpetual futures for eligible retail clients across EU member states

Introduce cross margining making, full use of the MiFID II and MiCAR set up Launch new product lines, including equity and index-linked perpetuals

“We're building the trading infrastructure for a regulated, multi-asset future,” added Barraclough.“This approval proves that there is no need to expose clients to offshore risk. The future of trading can be realized right here - safely, securely, and sustainably.”

About One Trading

One Trading Exchange B.V. is a European investment firm and crypto-asset service provider headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, regulated under both MiFID II and MiCAR. With a vertically integrated model encompassing product issuance, order matching, risk management, and collateral, One Trading delivers high-speed execution, advanced risk controls, and broad market access to both institutional and eligible retail clients across Europe.

