Umerov: Step-By-Step Plan Agreed For 1,000-For-1,000 Prisoner Exchange

A step-by-step plan for the implementation of the exchange of prisoners in the"1,000 for 1,000" format has been agreed.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

He recalled that today, during a report to President Volodymyr Zelensky, he informed in detail about the results of the talks in Turkey and further steps.

“Despite the complexity and sensitivity of the dialogue in Istanbul, the Ukrainian delegation carried out its work within the framework and in strict accordance with the directives defined by the President,” Umerov said.

He emphasized that“The key result is a preliminary agreement on an exchange in the format of 1000 for 1000. This is an important exchange that requires coordinated actions from all responsible state institutions.”

“That is why, on the instructions of the President, a meeting of the Council of the Coordination Headquarters for Prisoners of War was held yesterday,” Umerov said.

According to him, all key institutions are involved in the work: The Ministry of Defense, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Office of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

“A step-by-step plan for the implementation of the agreement has been approved - taking into account security, humanitarian, and logistical aspects, as well as the tasks for the coming days. Our goal remains unchanged - to bring everyone home,” the minister added.



As reported by Ukrinform, Umerov, commenting on the results of negotiations with the Russian delegation in Istanbul, said that the exchange of“1000 for 1000” prisoners could take place in the near future.

On May 17, the Joint Center for the Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners under the SSU began preparations for the exchange in the“1000 for 1000” format .

