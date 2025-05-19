Time For AI-Powered Autonomous Finance Platforms -- Emagia And Adaptive SAG Partner To Revolutionize GBS Operations

Emagia and Adaptive SAG announce partnership to transform Order-to-Cash operations with AI-powered Autonomous Finance Platforms

Emagia AI-based Autonomous Finance Platform and ADAPTIVE's process optimization expertise open new frontiers for organizations to automate most O2C activities.

- Veena Gundavelli, Emagia Founder/CEOŁóDź, POLAND AND SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Emagia, a leading provider of Autonomous Finance Platforms for Order-to-Cash operations, and ADAPTIVE Solutions & Advisory Group, a premier Global Business Services (GBS) consulting and implementation practice, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at transforming Order-to-Cash (O2C) processes for companies across Europe and beyond.With Emagia's cutting-edge AI-powered Autonomous Finance Platform and ADAPTIVE's comprehensive expertise in digital transformation and process optimization, this joint initiative opens new frontiers for organizations to automate vast majority of their O2C activities, leading to significant reductions in operational costs, enhanced cash flow, and improved working capital management."We are excited to partner with ADAPTIVE SAG to bring our AI-driven Autonomous Finance solutions to European enterprises," said Veena Gundavelli, Founder and CEO of Emagia. "This partnership will empower companies to achieve world-class efficiency in their finance operations, leveraging digital labor to handle repetitive tasks and allowing human talent to focus on strategic activities.""Collaborating with Emagia allows us to offer our clients state-of-the-art AI-powered solutions that drive efficiency and effectiveness in finance operations," stated Krystian Bestry, CEO & President of the Board at ADAPTIVE Solutions & Advisory Group. "Together, we aim to redefine the O2C operations landscape in Europe, providing our clients with the tailored premier tools accelerating successful digital transformation."The partnership will focus on delivering comprehensive solutions that integrate Emagia's AI capabilities with Adaptive SAG's consulting & process reengineering services. This includes automation opportunity assessments, deployment of AI assistants and digital labor across credit processing, invoicing, collections, cash application, and dispute management activities.This strategic alliance is poised to set a new standard for O2C operations in Europe, offering companies a pathway to modernize their finance functions and achieve operational excellence through AI-powered solutions.About Emagia:Emagia ( ) is a leading provider of AI-powered Autonomous Finance platforms for Order-to-Cash (O2C). Its integrated platform combines automation, analytics, and AI agents to streamline enterprise O2C operations including orders, credit, invoicing, payments, collections, deductions, cash application, and customer self-service. With Gia (Emagia's AI copilot) and a team of AI sub-agents, Emagia boosts O2C productivity exponentially with autonomous operations and empowers O2C teams with strategic insights. Seamlessly integrating with hundreds of AP portals, banks, credit bureaus and ERPs like SAP, Oracle, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, and Sage; Emagia enables rapid deployment and ROI. Recognized by Gartner, CBInsights, and CNBC as an innovator and leader, Emagia is deployed at numerous shared services and global organizations. Emagia is headquartered in Silicon Valley (USA) with offices in Dallas, India, and the United Kingdom, among several countries around the world.About ADAPTIVE Solutions & Advisory Group:Founded in 2015, ADAPTIVE Solutions & Advisory Group ( ) is a leading European business services consulting practice, helping organizations seize competitive advantage in dynamic market environments through centralization, transformation, and automation of business processes.Based out of Poland, the company offers dedicated business solutions for shared services & outsourcing industry, end-to-end process management & enterprise digital transformation programs with global credentials from nearly 400 projects completed in Europe and worldwide across the last 10 years.For media inquiries, please contact:*Emagia PR: ... or visit us:*Adaptive SAG PR: ... or visit us:

