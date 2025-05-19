Thailand And Indonesia Forge Strategic Alliance To Tackle Trade And Security Challenges

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Thailand and Indonesia have formally upgraded their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership, committing to enhanced cooperation in trade, investment, and regional security. The agreement was solidified during Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's state visit to Bangkok, marking the first such visit by an Indonesian leader in two decades and coinciding with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

President Subianto and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra underscored their mutual intent to deepen collaboration across multiple sectors. The leaders agreed to bolster economic ties, focusing on expanding trade and investment opportunities, particularly in agriculture, fisheries, and small and medium-sized enterprises. They also signed a memorandum of understanding on health cooperation, aiming to enhance collaboration in communicable disease prevention and medical tourism.

In the realm of security, both countries pledged to intensify efforts against transnational crimes, including online scams, human trafficking, and drug trafficking. This commitment follows the rescue of Indonesian nationals from scam operations in Myanmar, highlighting the urgency of addressing such issues. The leaders emphasized the importance of joint military exercises and defense industry partnerships to strengthen their defense capabilities.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?