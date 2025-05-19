Spain Turns To Gas Power To Stabilise Grid After Blackout

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Spain has increased reliance on its more expensive gas-fired power plants as it confronts challenges in maintaining grid stability following a nationwide blackout that exposed vulnerabilities in managing a surge of renewable energy on the system. The blackout disrupted power supplies for thousands, prompting urgent measures by grid operators to strengthen electricity generation from fossil fuel sources while balancing the country's ambitious green energy goals.

The blackout occurred amid an unusual grid strain driven by fluctuations in renewable energy output, particularly wind and solar, which have expanded rapidly in Spain over the past decade. These renewable sources, while crucial for reducing carbon emissions, pose operational challenges due to their intermittent nature, which requires a flexible and reliable backup to prevent disruptions. The incident has reignited debate about how to integrate renewables without compromising grid security.

Following the blackout, Spain's grid operator activated additional capacity from gas-fired plants, which, despite higher operational costs and environmental concerns, offer critical dispatchability. These plants can be ramped up quickly to meet sudden drops in renewable generation or spikes in demand, providing the system with much-needed flexibility. Industry experts note that while this approach raises electricity costs and carbon emissions, it remains an essential interim step as the grid adapts to an energy transition.

The blackout brought to light the complexities of managing a grid with a high penetration of renewables. Spain generates around 50% of its electricity from renewables, a figure that has steadily climbed thanks to government policies encouraging clean energy. However, periods of low wind or sunshine create gaps that cannot yet be fully filled by storage or interconnections with neighbouring countries. This exposes the grid to imbalances that, if not managed carefully, can trigger outages.

See also Trade Truce Signals Shift in US-China Economic Relations

Critics of increased gas use warn that stepping back towards fossil fuels undermines climate commitments and delays the deployment of advanced grid technologies, including energy storage and demand response systems. Environmental groups call for accelerated investment in battery storage, smart grids, and enhanced cross-border energy flows to reduce reliance on polluting power plants. Yet, experts highlight the technical and financial hurdles these solutions face before they can fully replace fossil fuel backup.

Spain's energy ministry has emphasised the temporary nature of the increased gas generation, stating the government remains committed to its goal of achieving 74% renewable electricity generation by 2030. Plans to expand battery storage, improve grid infrastructure, and develop hydrogen technology are being accelerated to support a cleaner and more resilient energy system. Authorities also point to ongoing efforts to strengthen regional interconnections with France and Portugal, which can help balance supply and demand across borders.

The blackout has also raised concerns about the regulatory framework and operational readiness of the grid to handle rapid shifts in energy production. The Spanish grid operator is reviewing its protocols and investing in better forecasting tools to predict renewable output more accurately. This is crucial to allow for smoother integration of renewables and timely activation of backup plants.

Electricity prices in Spain have seen upward pressure since the blackout due to the increased use of gas plants, which operate at a higher marginal cost compared to renewables. The government has faced pressure to mitigate price spikes, especially for vulnerable consumers, while ensuring power suppliers can cover their costs. This situation underscores the economic challenges in transitioning towards a low-carbon power system without destabilising affordability and supply security.

See also IMF Flags Tariffs as Key Risk to Global Growth

Spain's experience mirrors challenges faced by other European nations pursuing rapid decarbonisation. Countries with substantial wind and solar capacity, including Germany and Italy, have encountered similar grid management issues requiring careful balancing between renewable integration and dependable backup generation. The European Union continues to push for investments in grid flexibility, cross-border cooperation, and innovation to avoid outages while meeting climate targets.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?