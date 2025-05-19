Whole Foods Market Foundation Awards $197,199 In Newark Fresh, Healthy Food Access Grants

MENAFN - 3BL) AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2025 /3BL/ - Whole Foods Market Foundation is excited to announce that 10 community-led nonprofit organizations in Newark, New Jersey have been awarded up to $20,000 each through the Newark Fresh, Healthy Food Access Grant .

In the nine years since the Foundation started the Whole Cities Newark Fresh, Healthy Food Access grant, over $1.4 million has been awarded to community-led organizations that are spearheading an increase in long-term access to fresh, healthy food across all five wards of Newark. In that time, the Newark community has developed innovative ways to reach more community members with fresh food access through approaches like community gardens, urban farms, farmers' markets, healthy cooking classes, agricultural skills development programs, and more!

Since the grant's inception in 2017, the goal has always been to provide Newark community leaders with the resources they need to drive - and sustain- long-term change. With the last year of formal funding in Newark, the Foundation will help support this transition through initiatives like Leadership and Business Developing Training, where partners can receive one-on-one grant writing, bookkeeping and business development mentoring from subject matter experts. The Foundation is inspired by the momentum of the Newark community to continue expanding access to healthy food and nutrition education.

"Whole Cities has been honored to support locally led organizations increasing access to healthy food across Newark for the past 9 years. During that time, I've been inspired to witness the collaborative spirit of so many leaders in this community, which not only fosters a healthy environment but also enables food access efforts to go further, faster," said Dianna Purcell, Director of Programs at Whole Foods Market Foundation.

This year, the Foundation is awarding a total of $197,199 across the following ten Newark-based organizations that are committed to broadening long-term access to fresh, healthy food and nutrition education:

Al Munir, LLC, Apiary in the Sky, LLC, Clinton Hill Community Action, Giving One Tenth Community Garden, Green Garden Bunches, Ironbound Community Corporation, KIDS IN BUSINESS, INC., Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District, STEAM URBAN, and Urban Agriculture Cooperative.

The Newark Community Advisory Council has been instrumental in helping the Foundation evaluate grant applications for the Newark Fresh, Healthy Food Access grant. Their deep knowledge of their community is invaluable in identifying projects that will truly serve Newark's communities. Having local leaders and community members guide these decisions ensures we're directing resources where they'll have the greatest impact - from expanding access to fresh food to supporting nutrition education. The council members have generously shared their time and expertise, and their guidance has been crucial in strengthening Newark's food ecosystem.

“Partnering with Whole Cities has been a true pleasure to expand fresh food access in Newark,” said Sabrina Ross, a Newark Community Advisory Council member.“Their investment in our community has helped plant seeds of health, hope, and empowerment. Together, we are creating a stronger, more vibrant Newark where every family has the opportunity to thrive through access to fresh, healthy food."

For more information on Whole Cities' Newark Fresh, Healthy Food Access Grant program, including a list of past grant partners, visit wholecitiesfoundation/grants/newark-nj .

####

ABOUT WHOLE FOODS MARKET FOUNDATION

Whole Foods Market Foundation works to nourish people and the planet by providing access to essential resources to improve nutrition and create opportunities for financial stability. The registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, based in Austin, Texas, encompasses the pillars of Whole Cities, Whole Kids and Whole Planet. For more information on the Foundation's work, visit wholefoodsmarketfoundation . For ongoing news and updates, follow Whole Foods Market Foundation on Facebook , Instagram , or LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Sandra Mariscal, Director of Philanthropy

...