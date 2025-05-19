Data Center Infrastructure Management Market To Reach USD 8.8 Billion By 2032, Driven By Growing Demand For Energy-Efficient And Smart Data Center Operations | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The surge in demand for enhanced visibility, real-time monitoring, and automation across data centers is significantly driving the adoption of DCIM solutions. Pune, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Size Analysis: “ According to the SNS Insider report, the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2023. It is projected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.51% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. ”

Schneider Electric – EcoStruxure IT,

Vertiv – Trellis DCIM,

Eaton – Visual Power Manager,

Siemens – Datacenter Clarity LC,

IBM – IBM Turbonomic,

Cisco Systems – Cisco Intersight,

Huawei Technologies – Huawei iManager DCIM,

Nlyte Software – Nlyte DCIM,

Sunbird Software – Sunbird DCIM,

ABB – ABB Ability Data Center Automation,

Panduit – Panduit SmartZone,

FNT Software – FNT Command DCIM,

Device42 – Device42 DCIM,

Modius – Modius OpenData, Rackwise – Rackwise DCiM X.

Market Size in 2023: US$ 2.8 Billion
Market Size by 2032: US$ 8.8 Billion
CAGR: 13.51% From 2024 to 2032
Base Year: 2023
Forecast Period: 2024-2032
Key Growth Drivers: A growing focus on sustainability and cost optimization is driving the adoption of DCIM solutions for efficient power and resource management.

The U.S. Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market was valued at USD 0.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.83%. Growth is driven by rising demand for energy-efficient data centers and real-time infrastructure monitoring. Increasing adoption of AI and cloud computing also fuels future market expansion.

By Component: Solution Dominates While Services Grow Fastest

The solution segment dominated the market and accounted for the larger share of the more than 68% of revenue share in 2023, as there is a growing need for tools with real-time monitoring capabilities, asset tracking, as well as power management across data centers. With the ever-growing need to improve operational efficiency and minimize downtime, we are witnessing the increased deployment of solution-based platforms throughout enterprise and hyperscale facilities.

The services segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR during the period 2024–2032. The growth is driven by a growing demand for consulting, integration, and managed services that facilitate seamless deployment of DCIM and ensure optimal performance. Demand for these services is also being fueled by increasing complexity in infrastructure and the requirement for deployment to be tailored to a specific industry.

By Application: Asset Management Leads, BI & Analytics, Fastest Growing

The Asset Management segment dominated the DCIM market in 2023 and accounted for 30% of revenue share. To be efficient and cost-effective, physical and virtual assets will need to be managed to leverage them and maintain continuity of operations in rapidly expanding data centers. To streamline operations, organizations are investing in data center infrastructure management tools that automate inventory control and allow organizations to conduct real-time asset tracking.

BI & Analytics is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Using artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, data-driven decision-making, predictive maintenance, and maximization of energy usage are made possible. As a result, this trend of intelligent operations is bringing analytics functionality as a foundational part of next-generation DCIM platforms.

By Deployment: On-Premises Dominates, Cloud Fastest Growing

The on-premises segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for 55% of revenue share since most large enterprises prefer total control of their whole infrastructure for security and compliance reasons. This model offers the possibility of customization and integration with existing enterprise systems.

Cloud Deployment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment owing to its scalability, economical nature, and accessibility from a remote location. More and more SMEs or organizations with decentralized architecture are moving toward cloud-based DCIM solutions – simply because it brings flexibility and low up-front investment.

By End-Use: IT & ITeS Dominates, Government & Public Sector Fastest Growing

The IT & ITeS segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, owing to the large volume of data processed and stored by these organizations. Infrastructure management software (known as DCIM) is being it because the need for scalable, automatic, and continuous data management has no redundancies. Moreover, IT companies also include the digital transformation, thus they also adopt new and advanced technologies at their end.

The Government & Public Sector is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing digital infrastructure projects, the implementation of smart cities, and the modernization of public services is forcing the government organizations to opt for a reliable and secure data center management solution.

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing

In 2023, North America accounted for the largest share of the DCIM market, due to early adoption of technology, presence of major players and increased data center infrastructure in the region. Continuous demand for the DCIM tools is driven from the region due to the growth from the initiatives pertaining to the green data center, and huge investments on modernization of infrastructure.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecasted period. The growth of the market in the region is mainly due to the rapid urbanization, growth of the IT hubs, and the initiatives undertaken by the governments in various countries such as China and India under the digital transformation programs.

Recent Developments in 2024



In February 2024, Schneider Electric launched its EcoStruxure IT Expert with enhanced AI-based predictive maintenance capabilities to minimize downtime in data centers.

In March 2024, Vertiv partnered with Honeywell to integrate smart building automation and DCIM platforms for comprehensive environmental monitoring. In May 2024, Sunbird Software released DCIM 9.0, featuring advanced 3D visualization and improved capacity planning tools.





