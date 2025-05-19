Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia commemorates 80th anniversary of its victory over Nazi Germany


2025-05-19 08:25:10
(MENAFN) Russia commemorated the 80th anniversary of its victory over Nazi Germany with nationwide celebrations on May 9, highlighted by a grand military parade in Moscow’s Red Square attended by leaders from 28 countries.

Thousands of Russian troops, along with numerous military vehicles, participated in the parade honoring the heroism and sacrifice of the Soviet people during World War II.

In addition to the military display, the annual "Immortal Regiment" marches—where participants carry portraits of relatives who fought in the war—were held globally in the lead-up to Victory Day. Events took place in countries across Africa, Latin America, and China, underscoring the international scope of the remembrance.

After the parade, Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted bilateral meetings with visiting foreign dignitaries. Discussions reportedly focused on the Ukraine conflict, regional security issues, energy partnerships, and economic cooperation. Attendees included leaders from Brazil, Egypt, Serbia, Slovakia, and Uzbekistan.

