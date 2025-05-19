Raghav Chadha Among Keynote Speakers At Asian Leadership Conference, RS MP Excited For 'Davos Of East' Summit

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha is set to join the ranks of former US Presidents, including Barack Obama and George W Bush, as he has been selected as a distinguished keynote speaker at the Asian Leadership Conference (ALC) 2025, beginning from May 21, in Seoul.

The Rajya Sabha MP is excited to participate in the International Conference, also known as 'Davos of the East'. Apart from him, the other noted speakers at the prestigious event include Rishi Sunak, Mike Pompeo, Tony Abbott, and Laurel Miller, who will share their views on the theme 'The Rise of Nations: Pathways to Great Prosperity.'

Sharing his excitement about the invitation, Raghav Chadha said,“It is an honour to represent India and its youth in a forum that brings together visionaries from across the globe. Asia today stands at the cusp of transformation, and I look forward to sharing India's perspective on leadership, resilience, and inclusive prosperity.”

He further said,“I am ecstatic to participate alongside such celebrated global leaders like Mr. Rishi Sunak, Mr. Mike Pompeo, and Ms. Laura Lacey. It's a unique opportunity to present the India story -- of innovation, youth leadership, democratic resilience, and global cooperation -- on one of Asia's most respected stages.”

The ALC 2025 is slated to take place in South Korea's capital from May 21-22 and is widely recognised as Asia's premier platform for global dialogue.

The conference brings together more than 320 global leaders and over 2,500 delegates from politics, business, academia, and civil society to engage in conversations around the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing the Asian continent.

As a speaker and attendee, Raghav Chadha will join an illustrious lineup of global figures who have spoken about pressing issues and challenges at this forum earlier. This list includes names such as former US Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, former UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and David Cameron, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, and Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman, among others who have graced past editions of the conference.

This year, the Rajya Sabha MP will be sharing the global stage along with former UK PM Rishi Sunak, President and CEO of The Asia Foundation Laurel E. Miller, former Australian PM Tony Abbott, Executive Vice President of Milken Institute International, Laura Lacey, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Director of Economic Strategy and Operations Unit at RAND, Daniel Egel, Founding Member of Harvard Centre for Public Leadership Dean Williams and Executive Director of the Canada International Scientific Exchange Program, Shawna Novak, among others.