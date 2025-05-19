'Virat Always Credits Rajkumar For His Game. Why Did Rohit Omit Dinesh Lad In His Test Retirement Speech?'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 19 (IANS): Rohit Sharma's retirement speech, marking the end of a glorious international career, has unexpectedly stirred controversy among Mumbai's cricketing circles. The legendary opener failed to mention his childhood coach, Dinesh Lad, a name many consider instrumental in shaping his cricketing journey, leaving several former and current Mumbai cricketers disappointed.

“The coach who shaped him into a world-class cricketer, how could he forget to mention him? Look at Virat Kohli, he never misses a chance to credit Rajkumar sir. This wasn't right on Rohit's part,” a Mumbai cricketer told IANS, expressing the sentiment shared by many in the local cricketing community.

“At the Wankhede, Rohit thanked everyone, but not Dinesh sir. That was really strange,” said another cricketer.“He's the one who treated Rohit like family, who shaped him into a great batsman. I know Dinesh Sir won't say anything publicly, but this has shocked many young cricketers. You must always respect the coach who made you what you are in the world.”

Dinesh Lad, who coached Rohit during his formative years at Swami Vivekanand International School in Borivali, is widely credited with spotting his talent and providing him the platform to shine. Under Lad's mentorship, Rohit transitioned from a young off-spinner to a top-order batsman, eventually becoming one of India's greatest openers.

While Lad was unavailable for comment on the matter, the internet has picked up where the speech left off. Old newspaper clippings, interviews, and videos of a young Rohit Sharma training under Dinesh Lad have resurfaced on social media, reigniting discussions about the importance of acknowledging grassroots coaches in a player's success story.

The omission has sparked a broader debate in the cricketing world about gratitude, public recognition, and the unsung heroes behind India's sporting icons. While Rohit's achievements on the field remain unquestioned, the absence of his coach's name in his farewell speech has added a surprising footnote to an otherwise celebrated career.

Whether or not the exclusion was intentional, it has certainly left a section of the cricket fraternity asking: 'Should legends forget the hands that first held theirs?'