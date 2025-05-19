Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has urged Moscow residents to be understanding of the security measures imposed for this week’s Victory Day celebrations, which commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. The heightened security follows threats from Ukraine concerning foreign dignitaries visiting the Russian capital.Muscovites have reported disruptions in mobile internet service since Tuesday, with providers attributing the issues to external factors beyond their control. During a press briefing, Peskov explained that the government had put the restrictions in place for “understandable reasons” and asked the public to tolerate the inconvenience. He also referred to Ukraine as a "dangerous neighbor" when justifying the measures.On May 9, foreign leaders from 29 countries are expected to attend the celebrations, which will feature a military parade on Red Square. Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a three-day ceasefire during the event, but Ukraine has rejected this, demanding a 30-day truce instead.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that his government cannot ensure the safety of foreign leaders in Moscow, while his chief of staff shared a provocative image referencing a wartime Soviet song. Ukrainian forces have also stepped up long-range drone strikes on Russia, including in the capital.Peskov stressed that the security measures would likely continue throughout the visit of foreign dignitaries. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier accused Zelensky of engaging in “terrorist behavior” by threatening Russian civilians while seeking further Western financial support.

