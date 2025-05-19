Azerbaijani Wrestler Wins Bronze Medal At Tournament In Russia

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A traditional freestyle wrestling tournament dedicated to the memory of five-time world champion Ali Aliyev is currently taking place in Kaspiysk, Russia, Azernews reports.

This sporting event has become an annual tradition and is now being held for the 55th time, attracting top wrestlers from various regions to compete and honor the legacy of the legendary athlete.

The competition has already seen the determination of medalists in several weight categories. Today, athletes competed in the 57 kg, 65 kg, 74 kg, 86 kg, and 97 kg weight classes, with winners in each category being awarded medals and recognition for their outstanding performances.

Notably, a member of the Azerbaijani national team, Musa Agayev, competing in the 65 kg weight category, secured a bronze medal, adding to our country's achievements in this esteemed tournament.

Looking ahead, the remaining events are scheduled for May 20, during which winners in the 61 kg, 70 kg, 79 kg, 92 kg, and 125 kg weight classes will be determined.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the country and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table, followed by Turkiye.

The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow held in Russia.

The national team won one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals in the tournament

In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.

Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the Russian wrestler in the final.

At 2024 Summer Olympic, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), freestyle wrestlers Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won bronze medals for Azerbaijan.