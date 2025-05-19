Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Flag show-off costs Russian runner acknowledgment of global record

2025-05-19 02:48:08
(MENAFN) Ivan Zaborsky, a Russian ultramarathoner, set a new world record during the ‘6 Days of France’ race, completing over 1,000 km while his closest competitor covered around 900 km. However, the International Association of Ultrarunners (IAU) has stated that it will not recognize Zaborsky's achievement due to his nationality and his display of the Russian flag at the finish line. The IAU, in line with sanctions imposed on Russia due to its actions in Ukraine, has stated that performances by Russian or Belarusian athletes will not be acknowledged unless they compete under a neutral flag.

Despite this, Zaborsky’s victory was still listed on the IAU website as of May 18, although the IAU clarified that no official recognition would follow. Zaborsky downplayed the IAU's decision, noting that the event was organized by the US-based Global Organization of Multi-Day Ultramarathoners (GOMU), and that organization has not yet issued a statement.

