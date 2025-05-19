Man Guns Down Nephew And Niece In Peshawar Over Love Marriage

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In a tragic case of honour-based violence, a man shot dead his nephew and niece-who had married for love-inside their home in Peshawar's Dir Colony before fleeing the scene.

According to Rehman Baba police, the incident took place when 18-year-old Adnan and his wife, who had been married for a year, were attacked by the woman's uncle and the man's maternal uncle, Sardar, who had reportedly taken offense to their love marriage.

Tariq Hakeem, the 19-year-old brother of the deceased, lodged the report, stating that his uncle Sardar-originally from Afghanistan and currently residing in Kurram-had visited their home four days ago.

On the day of the incident, Tariq and his mother were in the rear porch while Adnan, his wife, and Sardar were upstairs in their rooms.

Tariq said he rushed upstairs after hearing gunshots, only to find that his uncle had fatally shot his brother and sister-in-law before escaping.

The victims were reportedly cousins and had resolved earlier differences with the uncle through a jirga, but he remained unhappy with the union.

Police have shifted the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem and registered a case under sections 302 (premeditated murder) and 311 (honour killing) of the Pakistan Penal Code. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the suspect.