QU Honours Programme Students Explore Qatar's Heritage
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Students from the Honours Programme at the Deanship of General Studies from Qatar University (QU) undertook a transformative educational visit to the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ).
This visit was part of a collaborative initiative between the Honours Programme and the NMoQ team, led by Fatima al-Kuwari, head of learning and outreach at the NMoQ, and Latifa Mohammed al-Kuwari, head of family & public programmes at the NMoQ.
Led by QU dean of General Studies Dr Saba Qadi and Dr Yousri Marzouki, director of the Honours Programme, and co-ordinated by Dr Ahmed Elimam, the trip was designed to bridge classroom learning with real-world experiences.
Faculty members Dr Mario Kozah and Dr Lamia Filali accompanied the students and played an instrumental role in guiding critical discussions and reflections throughout the visit.
The field trip served as an extension of the“Introduction to Honours” course and directly supported key Course Learning Outcomes, particularly those aimed at enhancing critical thinking, global citizenship, and interdisciplinary inquiry.
Students were encouraged to analyse both local and global issues and actively participate in academic and community activities that promote cultural diversity, leadership, and social responsibility.
