Colón Nurses Reiterate Their Commitment To Community Care

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) A vocation for community service was the central message the nurses carried during the parade they held along Central Avenue in the city of Colón, as part of the celebration of Nurses Day. Nurses working at the polycenter, health centers, Minsa clinics, as well as the polyclinics and the Social Security Fund hospital participated in the activity. Nursing students from the Colón Cru were also observed carrying a flashlight along the route.

Yadira Morales, president of the Colón chapter of the Nurses Association, stated that this parade was held in commemoration of the union's centennial. She indicated that the lamp they carried represents the light that illuminates the path where they are going to work and to be able to watch over the patients.

“In times of war, these lamps were used to provide light, guidance, and to care for wounded soldiers.” Morales pointed out that nursing should be seen as a profession of vocation, where the nurse provides service to patients, even above the family. It's a profession that requires sacrifice, but one filled with many rewards, emphasized the president of the Colón chapter of the Nurses Association. The nurses began the parade on 9th Street, Central Avenue in the Atlantic City, and marched along Juan Demóstenes Arosemena Promenade until they reached 1st Street. The parade featured a Colón Fire Department band and security from the National Police and inspectors from the Land Transit and Transportation Authority (ATTT).