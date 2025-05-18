Colón Nurses Reiterate Their Commitment To Community Care

Colón Nurses Reiterate Their Commitment To Community Care -
Yadira Morales, president of the Colón chapter of the Nurses Association, stated that this parade was held in commemoration of the union's centennial. She indicated that the lamp they carried represents the light that illuminates the path where they are going to work and to be able to watch over the patients.
“In times of war, these lamps were used to provide light, guidance, and to care for wounded soldiers.” Morales pointed out that nursing should be seen as a profession of vocation, where the nurse provides service to patients, even above the family. It's a profession that requires sacrifice, but one filled with many rewards, emphasized the president of the Colón chapter of the Nurses Association. The nurses began the parade on 9th Street, Central Avenue in the Atlantic City, and marched along Juan Demóstenes Arosemena Promenade until they reached 1st Street. The parade featured a Colón Fire Department band and security from the National Police and inspectors from the Land Transit and Transportation Authority (ATTT).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment