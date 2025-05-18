XRP News: Xendex Currently In Its Last Presale Phase As Users Expect Its First DEX Launch And Exchange Listing, Join Presale As XRP Price Keeps Going Up

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SYDNEY, May 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As XRP makes headlines across the globe, XenDex is capturing investor attention as the most powerful decentralized exchange being built on the XRP Ledger. With its soft cap already filled and the hard cap nearly reached, the final phase of the $XDX presale is now underway - and time is running out.

Thousands of early adopters have already locked in their tokens. With prices set to rise significantly on launch, this is the last chance to buy $XDX at presale pricing before major exchange listings go live.

Buy $XDX Now Before Listing On Binance

Why Now? XRP's Bullish Momentum Changes Everything

XRP is soaring following:



SEC lawsuit withdrawal

Judge Torres' favorable rulings

Approval of ProShares' XRP Futures ETF Brazil's first XRP Spot ETF

With institutional capital entering the market, analysts are now predicting $1,000 XRP in the long term - and XenDex is launching at the perfect time to harness this wave.

What Is XenDex?

XenDex is the first all-in-one DEX on XRPL, offering:

Buy $XDX on XenDex



AI Copy Trading

Non-Custodial Lending & Borrowing Cross-Chain Trading (BNB, Solana, Ethereum)



A full platform mockup will be revealed soon, and only presale buyers will gain early access to the live DEX.

$XDX Presale Details – Final Stage



Price: 1.25 XRP = 10 XDX

Minimum Buy: 150 XRP Hard Cap: Nearly Filled



Buy Now Before the Presale Ends In Few Days: Buy Now Before It's Gone

Confirmed Listings After Presale

$XDX will be listed on:



Binance

Gate

MEXC

BitMart

FirstLedger MagneticX

Buy $XDX Now & Earn Rewards

Thousands have already joined the XenDex community across Telegram and X (Twitter), locking in their $XDX tokens before exchange listings go live. With the soft cap filled, token supply shrinking, and momentum building by the hour, this is your last best opportunity to buy before price pressure explodes, waiting could mean paying more or missing out entirely.

Join the DeFi revolution on XRPL. Buy $XDX now before the price surge.

Join the XenDex Movement

Disclaimer : This is a paid post provided by XenDex. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

