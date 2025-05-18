403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin calls upon Arab heads to Moscow summit October 15th
(MENAFN) In October the 15th, the summit is planned to happen in Moscow, where Arab League nations will attend, as the Russian Leader Vladimir Putin has called upon the presidents of state and government of the Arab Leagues to go to the first Russia-Arab summit. As Arab heads came together in Baghdad to talk about the genocide in Gaza. The statement was released by the Kremlin official web page on Saturday.
Putin stated that “we intend to further actively develop constructive dialogue with the League of Arab States, as well as friendly relations with all its members,”, “In this regard, I would like to invite all leaders of your organization’s member states, as well as the Secretary-General of the League, to take part in the first Russia-Arab summit, which we plan to hold on October 15.”
He further said that the summit will occur “in a difficult international situation,” talking about to the “sharp escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation” as well as “numerous civilian casualties.”
Putin stated that “we intend to further actively develop constructive dialogue with the League of Arab States, as well as friendly relations with all its members,”, “In this regard, I would like to invite all leaders of your organization’s member states, as well as the Secretary-General of the League, to take part in the first Russia-Arab summit, which we plan to hold on October 15.”
He further said that the summit will occur “in a difficult international situation,” talking about to the “sharp escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation” as well as “numerous civilian casualties.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment