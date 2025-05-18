403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait, Maldives Discuss Cooperation At The Islamic Level
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 18 (KUNA) -- Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr. Mohammad Al-Wasmi on Sunday held a meeting with the visiting Foreign Minister of the Maldives, Abdulla Khaleel, on cooperation at the Islamic affairs' level.
The ministry said in a statement to KUNA the two sides discussed cooperation in the realm of Islamic affairs and exchanged views on some issues of common concern. They also broached coordination at Islamic quarters to boost moderation and pan-nations' understanding.
The official statement quoted the Maldives' minister, currently on an official visit to the country, as acclaiming the State of Kuwait's support for Islamic issues, affirming that his country was looking forward to bolster cooperation and cement the ties with Kuwait. (end)
az
The ministry said in a statement to KUNA the two sides discussed cooperation in the realm of Islamic affairs and exchanged views on some issues of common concern. They also broached coordination at Islamic quarters to boost moderation and pan-nations' understanding.
The official statement quoted the Maldives' minister, currently on an official visit to the country, as acclaiming the State of Kuwait's support for Islamic issues, affirming that his country was looking forward to bolster cooperation and cement the ties with Kuwait. (end)
az
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment