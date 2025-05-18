Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait, Maldives Discuss Cooperation At The Islamic Level

Kuwait, Maldives Discuss Cooperation At The Islamic Level


2025-05-18 09:02:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 18 (KUNA) -- Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr. Mohammad Al-Wasmi on Sunday held a meeting with the visiting Foreign Minister of the Maldives, Abdulla Khaleel, on cooperation at the Islamic affairs' level.
The ministry said in a statement to KUNA the two sides discussed cooperation in the realm of Islamic affairs and exchanged views on some issues of common concern. They also broached coordination at Islamic quarters to boost moderation and pan-nations' understanding.
The official statement quoted the Maldives' minister, currently on an official visit to the country, as acclaiming the State of Kuwait's support for Islamic issues, affirming that his country was looking forward to bolster cooperation and cement the ties with Kuwait. (end)
az


MENAFN18052025000071011013ID1109563219

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search