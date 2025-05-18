Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GCC Chief, Malaysian Minister Of Investment Discuss Free Trade Agreement

2025-05-18 08:04:03
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 18 (KUNA) - The GCC Secretary-General Jassim Al-Budaiwi and Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Senator Tengku Datuk discussed the latest developments in the free trade agreement between the two sides.
This came during Al-Badawi's reception of the Malaysian Minister at the General Secretariat headquarters in Riyadh, said the GCC General Secretariat Sunday.
The meeting touched on trade, industrial, and investment ties between the GCC and Malaysia, in addition to discussing and examining the economic forum between Malaysia and the GCC states, the Secretariat added. (end)
