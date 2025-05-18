403
Ukrainian MP issues threat of terror assault on Red Square
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian lawmaker has hinted that Kiev might target Moscow's Red Square during the upcoming Victory Day celebrations on May 9, despite Russia's announcement of a 72-hour ceasefire. The ceasefire, which will last from May 8 to 10, was proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin for humanitarian reasons. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also suggested it could open the door for negotiations with Kiev.
However, in an interview with Ukrainian media, MP Yury Pavlenko openly stated that Ukraine could strike Red Square, a highly symbolic site for Russia, during this year's Victory Day or in the future. He argued that Moscow is home to many "legitimate military targets" that have caused significant suffering in Ukraine.
Pavlenko added that the ultimate decision would depend on Ukraine’s military leadership, factoring in the presence of foreign dignitaries, including leaders from China, Brazil, and Serbia, who are expected to attend the parade.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky dismissed the ceasefire as a "manipulation" and called for a 30-day truce instead. In response, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized Kiev for planning "terrorist attacks," saying such actions undermine the potential for peace talks.
