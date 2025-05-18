403
Medvedev claims Trump ‘blundered’ on China tariffs
(MENAFN) Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has criticized US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, arguing they are detrimental to America’s allies but will not weaken China’s economy. In April, Trump imposed broad tariffs on most of America’s trading partners, citing unfair trade imbalances. After facing backlash and a drop in stock market confidence, he suspended most new tariffs, except for those on China, for 90 days while awaiting negotiations.
Medvedev, who is currently Russia’s deputy chairman of the Security Council, humorously praised Trump for “starting the tariff battle” in a Labor Day Telegram post. He highlighted how America’s neighbors and European allies are suffering from these tariffs, describing them as being in a difficult situation and forced to comply with Trump's policies.
Medvedev explained that while America’s allies are struggling, China, with its vast domestic market and abundant resources, can endure any economic pressure from the tariffs. He noted that Trump’s approval ratings have dropped, and the “deep state” in America is actively resisting him.
In response to the tariffs, China has imposed retaliatory tariffs on US goods. The Chinese Foreign Ministry warned that China would not “kneel down” to pressure, likening yielding to a bully to drinking poison to quench thirst. Trump has defended his tariff policies, claiming China deserves the sanctions due to its unfair trade practices.
