Kremlin Intensifies“Doppelganger” Disinformation Campaign Targeting Polish Elections DIU

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On the eve of the presidential election in Poland, Russia has intensified its special operation Doppelganger, creating websites and social media pages that imitate real Western media.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on Facebook .

It is noted that this is one of Russia's largest and longest-running information campaigns aimed at the EU and NATO countries.

“As part of this operation, the Kremlin's special services are creating websites and social media pages that mimic real Western media in their content and appearance. On such resources, the Kremlin spreads disinformation under the guise of real news,” the statement said.

In addition, to influence Polish voters, since March 2025, Russian special services have been spreading false and manipulative messages, in particular on the social network X, with the active involvement of bot farms and artificial accounts that imitated real voters.

As for the main messages used by Russia, they include criticism of Poland's support for Ukraine, calls for the country's withdrawal from the European Union, and discrediting the policies of Donald Tusk's government.

In addition, pro-Russian media form a negative image of Ukraine, calling it the main factor of“chaos” in Polish politics, according to military intelligence.

“Such actions of the aggressor state are part of a broader strategy of Moscow's hybrid pressure on the EU and NATO countries aimed at weakening their internal unity,” the DIU summarized.

As reported, voting in the presidential election began in Poland on Sunday morning, May 18.