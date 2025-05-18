Al Ahli Tripoli And APR Win Their Basketball Africa League (BAL) Nile Conference Openers

Former NBA Academy Africa student-athlete Jean-Jacques Boissy scored 28 points, including 24 from behind the arc, got seven rebounds and three steals, and Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya) beat Made By Basketball (MBB, South Africa) 87-77 when the Basketball Africa League's (BAL) ( ) Nile Conference tipped off at BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda on Saturday night. In the second game, APR (Rwanda) defeated Nairobi City Thunder (Kenya) 92-63.

Jaylen Adams and Naseim Badrush combined for 30 points and eight rebounds for Al Ahli who outrebounded MBB 51-37, including grabbing 21 offensive rebounds. Teafale Lenard Jr. got 20 points and six rebounds, Robinson Opong added 15 points, and Pieter Prinsloo finished with six points and five rebounds for MBB.

Meanwhile, Aliou Diara did it all for APR, finishing with 21 points, 12 rebounds, six blocks and four steals, with the team shooting 52.3 percent from the floor. Former NBA player Chasson Randle added 20 points for APR, who also recorded 28 fast break points.

The Nile Conference continues on Sunday, when Nairobi City Thunder takes on Al Ahli Tripoli at 2:30 p.m. and MBB faces APR at 5:30 p.m. CAT.

The 2025 BAL season is reaching fans in 214 countries and territories in 17 languages through free-to-air and paid TV broadcast partnerships, including on Canal+, ESPN, FIBA's digital platform Courtside 1891 and livestreaming on the NBA App ( ), NBA ( ), NBA ( ) and the BAL's YouTube ( ) channel.

