Europe Focuses on Bolstering Defense Capabilities at Albania Summit

2025-05-18 05:26:24
(MENAFN) Leaders gathered in Tirana for the Sixth European Political Community summit concluded discussions Friday with a strong emphasis on bolstering Europe's defense capabilities.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, speaking alongside Danish Premier Mette Frederiksen, the host of the upcoming summit, revealed the formation of the Political Community Coordination Team, which will operate under the European Council's leadership.

Rama urged member states to translate the potential of the community, representing a population of 600 million, into concrete and beneficial outcomes.

Frederiksen indicated that security would be the central theme of the next summit.

Highlighting the broader threat posed by Russia beyond Ukraine, she stated, "Hence, rearmament of Europe is our number one priority. Others cannot help us if we are not ready to defend each other."

Furthermore, she underscored the need to enhance the competitiveness of European businesses and to cease energy imports from Russia.

