403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Xi travels to Moscow to take part in Russia's Victory Day celebrations
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping will travel to Moscow to take part in Russia's Victory Day celebrations, marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's triumph in World War II, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Wednesday.
President Vladimir Putin previously announced that Xi would be the main guest at the commemorative events and noted that the Chinese leader’s visit would extend beyond just the May 9 festivities.
Peskov emphasized the significance of Xi’s visit, saying it holds great importance for the Kremlin.
Victory Day, observed on May 9, honors the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945—a milestone that cost the USSR an estimated 26.6 million lives and remains deeply symbolic for Russia.
The Kremlin has invited numerous international leaders to attend the anniversary, including those from China, India, Brazil, and over 20 other countries. Confirmed attendees include Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and the presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has also accepted the invitation, according to Russia's ambassador to Brazil. Additional leaders attending include the presidents of Vietnam, Cuba, Palestine, Azerbaijan, and Burkina Faso, as well as Republika Srpska's Milorad Dodik.
Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has advised EU candidate nations against participating in the Russian-hosted event. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded by accusing Kallas of echoing Nazi-era rhetoric.
President Vladimir Putin previously announced that Xi would be the main guest at the commemorative events and noted that the Chinese leader’s visit would extend beyond just the May 9 festivities.
Peskov emphasized the significance of Xi’s visit, saying it holds great importance for the Kremlin.
Victory Day, observed on May 9, honors the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945—a milestone that cost the USSR an estimated 26.6 million lives and remains deeply symbolic for Russia.
The Kremlin has invited numerous international leaders to attend the anniversary, including those from China, India, Brazil, and over 20 other countries. Confirmed attendees include Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and the presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has also accepted the invitation, according to Russia's ambassador to Brazil. Additional leaders attending include the presidents of Vietnam, Cuba, Palestine, Azerbaijan, and Burkina Faso, as well as Republika Srpska's Milorad Dodik.
Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has advised EU candidate nations against participating in the Russian-hosted event. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded by accusing Kallas of echoing Nazi-era rhetoric.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment