Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Xi travels to Moscow to take part in Russia's Victory Day celebrations


2025-05-18 05:02:10
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping will travel to Moscow to take part in Russia's Victory Day celebrations, marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's triumph in World War II, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Wednesday.

President Vladimir Putin previously announced that Xi would be the main guest at the commemorative events and noted that the Chinese leader’s visit would extend beyond just the May 9 festivities.

Peskov emphasized the significance of Xi’s visit, saying it holds great importance for the Kremlin.

Victory Day, observed on May 9, honors the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945—a milestone that cost the USSR an estimated 26.6 million lives and remains deeply symbolic for Russia.

The Kremlin has invited numerous international leaders to attend the anniversary, including those from China, India, Brazil, and over 20 other countries. Confirmed attendees include Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and the presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has also accepted the invitation, according to Russia's ambassador to Brazil. Additional leaders attending include the presidents of Vietnam, Cuba, Palestine, Azerbaijan, and Burkina Faso, as well as Republika Srpska's Milorad Dodik.

Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has advised EU candidate nations against participating in the Russian-hosted event. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded by accusing Kallas of echoing Nazi-era rhetoric.

