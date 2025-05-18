403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy Criticizes Russian Drone Attack
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared on Saturday that a Russian drone assault on a bus resulted in the deaths of nine civilians and left seven others wounded.
Emphasizing the human cost, Zelenskyy stated on X, “All the deceased were civilians,” and accused Russia of knowingly attacking a civilian vehicle: “The Russians could not have failed to understand what kind of vehicle they were targeting.”
He further reported that those who survived are currently being treated for various injuries, including burns, broken bones, and trauma from the explosion.
Zelenskyy strongly criticized Moscow for persisting in its strikes on non-combatants, underlining that Ukraine has consistently proposed a “full and unconditional ceasefire.”
Reflecting on the situation, he pointed out that even on Friday—like every day since the conflict began—there existed a viable “opportunity to cease fire.”
Zelenskyy expressed frustration with the lack of progress, referencing peace discussions held in Istanbul the day before.
He described the Russian delegation as “weak and unprepared,” suggesting they were not genuinely authorized to engage in productive dialogue.
Calling for intensified diplomatic action, Zelenskyy urged the United States, European nations, and international allies to implement severe sanctions against Moscow.
“Diplomacy must start working,” he insisted, adding, “Peace is essential.”
The statements followed renewed negotiations hosted by Türkiye, where both Ukrainian and Russian representatives met in an attempt to end the war.
Kyiv was represented by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, while Russia’s team was led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.
Prior to the meeting, Zelenskyy had already questioned Moscow’s sincerity, asserting that the delegation’s composition showed Russia was “not taking the dialogue seriously.”
Emphasizing the human cost, Zelenskyy stated on X, “All the deceased were civilians,” and accused Russia of knowingly attacking a civilian vehicle: “The Russians could not have failed to understand what kind of vehicle they were targeting.”
He further reported that those who survived are currently being treated for various injuries, including burns, broken bones, and trauma from the explosion.
Zelenskyy strongly criticized Moscow for persisting in its strikes on non-combatants, underlining that Ukraine has consistently proposed a “full and unconditional ceasefire.”
Reflecting on the situation, he pointed out that even on Friday—like every day since the conflict began—there existed a viable “opportunity to cease fire.”
Zelenskyy expressed frustration with the lack of progress, referencing peace discussions held in Istanbul the day before.
He described the Russian delegation as “weak and unprepared,” suggesting they were not genuinely authorized to engage in productive dialogue.
Calling for intensified diplomatic action, Zelenskyy urged the United States, European nations, and international allies to implement severe sanctions against Moscow.
“Diplomacy must start working,” he insisted, adding, “Peace is essential.”
The statements followed renewed negotiations hosted by Türkiye, where both Ukrainian and Russian representatives met in an attempt to end the war.
Kyiv was represented by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, while Russia’s team was led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.
Prior to the meeting, Zelenskyy had already questioned Moscow’s sincerity, asserting that the delegation’s composition showed Russia was “not taking the dialogue seriously.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment