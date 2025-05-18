Al Rayyan Reach AVC Champions League Final, Secure Spot In World Championship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Abdel-Aziz Nimir delivered a sensational match-high 40 points to lead Al Rayyan Sports Club of Qatar to a dramatic 3-2 comeback (22-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 17-15) victory over Japan's Suntory Sunbirds Osaka in the semi-finals of the inaugural AVC Men's Champions League at Shimadzu Arena yesterday.

The electrifying win sent Al Rayyan into the championship final and secured their place in the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship. Meanwhile, the Sunbirds' hopes were dashed, disappointing their home fans after a valiant effort.



“Suntory Sunbirds are a very strong team and not easy to play against,” said Al Rayyan head coach Luis Cunha Serjio at the post-match press conference.“Anyone who watched this match could see both sides play at a very high level. I congratulate my players for their outstanding performance and also commend Suntory for their impressive play,” he said.

Nimir, who previously competed in Japan's V.League with Wolfdogs Nagoya, was unstoppable, tallying 31 kills, 5 aces, and 4 blocks. On the opposing side, Russian outside hitter Dmitriy Muserskiy recorded 30 points with 25 kills, 2 blocks, and 3 aces, while Japanese star Ran Takahashi added 20 points, including 19 successful attacks.

With this hard-fought triumph, Al Rayyan advanced to today's final, where they will face the winners of the second semifinal clash between Iran's Foolad Sirjan Iranian and Osaka Bluteon.

They also earned a coveted spot in the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship.