ETH/USD Weekly Forecast 18/5: ETH Continues Levitate (Chart)
- On Friday we have seen Ethereum rally a bit, but we don't seem to be able to really take off to the upside and therefore think you have got a situation where we will continue to try to work off some of the excess froth from the big move to the upside. The 200 Day EMA sits just below, so that could offer quite a bit of support, especially with the $2400 level sitting just below there. Ultimately, this is a market that I think will remain noisy, but I do think that we are trying to do everything we can to break out to the upside. The $2800 level is a bit of a ceiling, and an area where we have seen a lot of noise previously. If we can break above that, then Ethereum will really start to take off to the upside. At that point, we could go all the way back to the all-time highs over the next several months, but keep in mind that Ethereum needs a little bit of help from external pressures, mainly in the form of Bitcoin.
