403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump accuses former FBI director of commanding his murder
(MENAFN) US Leader Donald Trump has made an accusation on FBI director James Comey because of a post on Instagram wanting his “assassination.”, which has been deleted since.
Comey posted a picture of seashells on Instagram, which signify the numbers ‘86 47’. He titled the mystifying post as “cool shell formation on my beach walk”, which he took down.
It was soon taken as a hidden danger by the White House officials and Republicans against the 47th US leader, claiming that the number 86 is planned as slang for ‘get rid of’ or ‘kill’.
And because of that, Comey erased the picture and clarified in a different post: “I posted a picture earlier of some shells I saw on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message. I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down.”
Comey posted a picture of seashells on Instagram, which signify the numbers ‘86 47’. He titled the mystifying post as “cool shell formation on my beach walk”, which he took down.
It was soon taken as a hidden danger by the White House officials and Republicans against the 47th US leader, claiming that the number 86 is planned as slang for ‘get rid of’ or ‘kill’.
And because of that, Comey erased the picture and clarified in a different post: “I posted a picture earlier of some shells I saw on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message. I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment