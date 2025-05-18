Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump accuses former FBI director of commanding his murder

2025-05-18 03:25:51
(MENAFN) US Leader Donald Trump has made an accusation on FBI director James Comey because of a post on Instagram wanting his “assassination.”, which has been deleted since.

Comey posted a picture of seashells on Instagram, which signify the numbers ‘86 47’. He titled the mystifying post as “cool shell formation on my beach walk”, which he took down.

It was soon taken as a hidden danger by the White House officials and Republicans against the 47th US leader, claiming that the number 86 is planned as slang for ‘get rid of’ or ‘kill’.

And because of that, Comey erased the picture and clarified in a different post: “I posted a picture earlier of some shells I saw on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message. I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down.”

