UN Welcomes Istanbul Peace Talks
(MENAFN) The United Nations expressed approval of the recent discussions between Russia and Ukraine, held in Istanbul, describing them as a step forward in efforts to restore peace.
A spokesperson for the UN, Stephanie Tremblay, noted on Friday that the organization welcomed the renewed direct dialogue between the two nations, which marked their first face-to-face negotiations in three years.
Tremblay stated, "We welcome today's talks, the first such direct negotiations in three years, including discussions on a potential ceasefire and large-scale exchange of prisoners of war."
The UN also acknowledged the "important role" played by both Türkiye and the United States in supporting the process, emphasizing the value of international cooperation in advancing diplomatic solutions.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reported that the intensive diplomatic engagement, facilitated by Türkiye, resulted in a preliminary agreement for each side to release 1,000 prisoners. This mutual exchange was described as a gesture intended to build trust between the conflicting parties.
According to Fidan, representatives from Ukraine and Russia also tentatively agreed to continue their discussions with the ultimate objective of reaching a ceasefire.
Tremblay voiced optimism regarding these developments, stating the UN hopes the process will lead to a "full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine," which she described as a crucial move toward establishing a "just, comprehensive and sustainable peace" that aligns with the UN Charter, international law, and relevant UN resolutions.
She reaffirmed the UN’s readiness to support "all meaningful efforts" directed toward that goal.
When questioned about whether the UN had been invited to participate in the Istanbul negotiations, Tremblay clarified that the organization was not involved. "That's what I can confirm. So, there was no request," she concluded.
