Media reports India rebuting Trump over ‘zero tariffs’ allegation


2025-05-17 04:35:10
(MENAFN) Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's claim that New Delhi is close to finalizing a trade agreement that would eliminate tariffs on American goods. According to Indian media, Jaishankar clarified that negotiations between the two countries are still in progress and far from being concluded.

Trump had made the assertion during a business forum in Qatar on Thursday, stating that India had proposed a trade deal with “basically zero tariffs.” Jaishankar, however, told reporters that while talks are ongoing, they are complex and must result in a “mutually beneficial” agreement. He stressed that it would be too early to comment on the outcome before the negotiations are completed, as reported by India Today.

Last month, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance announced that both nations had agreed on a framework for bilateral trade discussions, which he described as a roadmap toward a final agreement. India is hoping to complete a trade deal before a temporary 90-day tariff exemption—announced by Trump on April 9—expires.

Trump’s administration had imposed a 26% tariff on Indian goods as part of broader trade reforms dubbed “Liberation Day.” In response, India filed a request with the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Tuesday, seeking approval for retaliatory duties over ongoing U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum—originally introduced in 2018.

Adding to the tensions, Trump also urged Apple CEO Tim Cook earlier this week to halt the company’s manufacturing expansion in India, further complicating trade relations between the two countries.

