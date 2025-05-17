Superwood: Inventwood's Revolutionary Wood 'Stronger Than Steel'

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Superwood: A potentially revolutionary material that could replace steel

May 17, 2025 by Mai Tao

A new and exotic material known as“Superwood”, developed by materials science startup InventWood, is set to redefine the possibilities of wood in construction, manufacturing, and beyond.

InventWood, a spin-off from the University of Maryland where the foundational research was conducted by Dr Liangbing Hu, has created a product touted as stronger than steel yet significantly lighter.

This innovative engineered wood promises a future where the natural appeal of wood meets unprecedented strength and durability.

InventWood recently secured $15 million in Series A funding, bringing its total capital to over $50 million. This investment will facilitate the commencement of commercial shipments from its first manufacturing facility in Frederick, Maryland, in the third quarter of 2025.

The company's patented process, originating from Dr Hu's pioneering work at the University of Maryland, transforms ordinary wood at the molecular level.

This results in a material reportedly up to 12 times stronger and 10 times tougher than the original wood, with a strength-to-weight ratio nearly ten times that of steel.

Crucially, Superwood retains the beloved natural qualities of wood – its warmth, texture, workability, and aesthetic appeal – while being engineered to withstand extreme weather, high humidity, fire (a Class A fire rating), rot, and pests. This makes it an attractive, sustainable alternative to conventional materials.

The science of Superwood and the rise of advanced wood materials

Superwood represents a significant leap in engineered wood technology. Its creation generally involves a sophisticated two-step approach common to many advanced wood material research endeavors:



Chemical treatment/delignification : Ordinary wood undergoes a chemical process, often involving agents like sodium hydroxide and sodium sulfite, to partially remove or modify lignin (the natural polymer that gives wood its rigidity) and sometimes hemicelluloses. This step is crucial as it makes the wood more pliable and allows the remaining cellulose fibers to bond more effectively during the subsequent densification phase. Densification/compression : Following chemical treatment, the wood is mechanically compressed, typically under heat and pressure. This collapses the wood's natural pores and cellular structures, dramatically increasing its density and, consequently, its mechanical strength and toughness.

This method of molecular-level transformation and extreme densification distinguishes Superwood and similar advanced materials from traditional engineered wood products like plywood, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam), and Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT).

While these conventional products enhance wood's properties for construction, they do not typically achieve the“stronger-than-steel” characteristics targeted by these newer innovations.

The development of such high-strength, densified wood is an active and growing field of research globally. While InventWood is at the forefront of commercializing its specific“Superwood” technology, other institutions and companies are also making significant strides:



University research : Beyond the University of Maryland, other academic institutions are exploring novel methods. For instance, researchers at Nanjing University (China) have developed techniques involving chemical treatments that lead to a“self-densification” of wood, achieving impressive strength without necessarily requiring extreme hot-pressing. Similarly, Florida Atlantic University has explored infusing wood with minerals at the nanoscale to bolster cell wall strength. Other companies : The broader industry is also seeing innovation. Companies like Swiss Wood Solutions (Switzerland) are noted for developing modified wood products, sometimes for niche applications like musical instruments. Avant Wood (Finland) focuses on Thermo-Mechanical Timber Modification technologies to enhance wood properties, aiming to provide sustainable alternatives to endangered species.

These collective efforts underscore a global trend towards unlocking wood's maximum potential as a high-performance, sustainable material for the 21st century.

Broad applications across sectors

The implications of Superwood and similar advanced wood materials are far-reaching, with potential to disrupt numerous industries.

Construction

The construction industry stands to be a primary beneficiary. While traditional wood framing is common, especially in US residential housing, Superwood's superior strength opens doors for its use in applications currently dominated by steel.

Steel is typically used for structural sections like I-beams and H-beams, building frameworks, and in large-scale industrial buildings and bridges due to its strength.

Superwood could offer a lighter, more sustainable alternative for these structural components, as well as for facades, and commercial and residential projects demanding high strength and climate resilience.

Its use can lead to entirely new architectural approaches, particularly as builders seek economic and climate-resilient solutions with a reduced environmental footprint.

Manufacturing

In manufacturing, Superwood's enhanced properties could revolutionize furniture making, offering unparalleled durability alongside wood's natural charm. Beyond furniture, its application in vehicle manufacturing is particularly exciting.

The concept of“super wood” has already been explored for creating lightweight vehicle components like floor panels, seating, and roof panels, aiming to replace heavier materials like steel. This aligns perfectly with the automotive industry's drive for“lightweighting”.

Automotive industry and lightweighting

The term“lightweighting” refers to reducing the overall weight of vehicles to improve fuel efficiency and performance. While lighter steels and materials like carbon fiber have been the focus, Superwood offers a compelling new option.

Being significantly lighter than steel, its adoption could lead to vehicles with lower fuel consumption and reduced manufacturing costs. Research connected to the University of Maryland has explored how“super wood” could reduce vehicle body weight by up to 50 percent and manufacturing energy significantly.

Aerospace sector

The aerospace industry, constantly seeking materials with high strength-to-weight ratios, could also find significant uses for Superwood. Historically, wood such as spruce and ash was integral to early aircraft construction.

While largely replaced by metals and composites, wood is still favored for certain components, particularly in aerobatic aircraft, due to its ability to withstand bending loads and its resistance to fatigue compared to metal.

Superwood's exceptional strength and lightness could herald a new era for wood in aerospace applications.

Environmental impact and the forestry industry

The rise of Superwood also carries significant environmental considerations. InventWood emphasizes a domestically focused supply chain, sourcing wood from responsibly managed American forests and processing it entirely within the United States.

This approach supports local jobs and reduces transportation and supply chain risks associated with imported materials like steel and aluminum.

Public perception and sustainability

Wood is generally viewed positively by the public for its aesthetic appeal, connection to nature, and perceived eco-friendliness. Superwood builds on this by addressing common concerns about traditional wood's durability and fire resistance.

By transforming wood rather than simply replacing it, Superwood offers a material that InventWood claims generates 90 percent lower carbon emissions than steel on a performance basis and also acts as a carbon sink.

Furthermore, the ability to make Superwood from underutilized or even waste wood adds to its sustainable credentials.

Impact on forestry

The advent of advanced wood products like Superwood could positively influence the forestry industry.

By utilizing low-value wood chips and promoting the use of timber from responsibly managed forests (for example, FSC or PEFC-certified), it can potentially reduce the pressure on old-growth and tropical hardwood forests, which are often at risk of deforestation.

This aligns with a growing global demand for sustainable building materials and supports practices like regenerative forestry.

Sustainable Superwood

InventWood states that Superwood is“made entirely from sustainable wood sources”. While specific proprietary details of the manufacturing are closely guarded, the core principle involves the chemical modification and physical densification previously described.

Is it engineered wood?

Yes, Superwood is classified as an engineered wood product. Like plywood or Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF), it involves processing natural wood to achieve enhanced or specific properties.

However, Superwood's molecular-level transformation represents a significant advancement beyond traditional engineered woods, achieving strength and durability comparable or superior to materials like steel and even some titanium alloys.

The future is wooden

InventWood's Superwood, and the broader field of advanced wood materials it represents, is more than just a new product; it signals a potential paradigm shift in how we source, manufacture, and build.

By combining the inherent strengths and beauty of nature's own design with cutting-edge science, these materials offer a pathway to stronger, lighter, and more sustainable solutions across a multitude of industries.

As commercial production of Superwood ramps up, its impact on creating climate-resilient infrastructure and reducing our reliance on carbon-intensive materials could be truly transformative.