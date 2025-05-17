403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rubio specifies US anticipations from Russia-Ukraine discussions
(MENAFN) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that President Donald Trump is willing to back any initiative that leads to peace between Russia and Ukraine. This announcement comes ahead of anticipated direct negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul—their first such talks since 2022.
Speaking at a NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Antalya, Turkey, Rubio emphasized the U.S. commitment to helping resolve the conflict diplomatically. “We’re ready to assist in any way possible to end the war,” he said, adding that the conflict cannot be resolved militarily and must be settled through dialogue.
The talks were proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who offered to restart direct negotiations with no preconditions. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky responded by agreeing to participate but demanded a 30-day ceasefire before the discussions—an ultimatum that Moscow has consistently rejected. Zelensky also insisted that Putin attend the talks in person.
However, the Kremlin has ruled out Putin’s personal appearance. Despite this, Trump endorsed the Russian proposal and urged Ukraine to accept the offer promptly. Following his remarks, Ukraine appeared to reconsider its stance.
Russia’s delegation will be led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who was also involved in the 2022 negotiations. Other high-level officials, including Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksandr Fomin, and military intelligence chief Igor Kostyukov, are also slated to attend.
President Trump, currently on a trip in the Middle East, said he might change his plans depending on developments. He expressed optimism that Russia and Ukraine could make progress, reiterating that the conflict “has to stop.”
Speaking at a NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Antalya, Turkey, Rubio emphasized the U.S. commitment to helping resolve the conflict diplomatically. “We’re ready to assist in any way possible to end the war,” he said, adding that the conflict cannot be resolved militarily and must be settled through dialogue.
The talks were proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who offered to restart direct negotiations with no preconditions. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky responded by agreeing to participate but demanded a 30-day ceasefire before the discussions—an ultimatum that Moscow has consistently rejected. Zelensky also insisted that Putin attend the talks in person.
However, the Kremlin has ruled out Putin’s personal appearance. Despite this, Trump endorsed the Russian proposal and urged Ukraine to accept the offer promptly. Following his remarks, Ukraine appeared to reconsider its stance.
Russia’s delegation will be led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who was also involved in the 2022 negotiations. Other high-level officials, including Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksandr Fomin, and military intelligence chief Igor Kostyukov, are also slated to attend.
President Trump, currently on a trip in the Middle East, said he might change his plans depending on developments. He expressed optimism that Russia and Ukraine could make progress, reiterating that the conflict “has to stop.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment