Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rubio specifies US anticipations from Russia-Ukraine discussions

2025-05-17 09:55:30
(MENAFN) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that President Donald Trump is willing to back any initiative that leads to peace between Russia and Ukraine. This announcement comes ahead of anticipated direct negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul—their first such talks since 2022.

Speaking at a NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Antalya, Turkey, Rubio emphasized the U.S. commitment to helping resolve the conflict diplomatically. “We’re ready to assist in any way possible to end the war,” he said, adding that the conflict cannot be resolved militarily and must be settled through dialogue.

The talks were proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who offered to restart direct negotiations with no preconditions. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky responded by agreeing to participate but demanded a 30-day ceasefire before the discussions—an ultimatum that Moscow has consistently rejected. Zelensky also insisted that Putin attend the talks in person.

However, the Kremlin has ruled out Putin’s personal appearance. Despite this, Trump endorsed the Russian proposal and urged Ukraine to accept the offer promptly. Following his remarks, Ukraine appeared to reconsider its stance.

Russia’s delegation will be led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who was also involved in the 2022 negotiations. Other high-level officials, including Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksandr Fomin, and military intelligence chief Igor Kostyukov, are also slated to attend.

President Trump, currently on a trip in the Middle East, said he might change his plans depending on developments. He expressed optimism that Russia and Ukraine could make progress, reiterating that the conflict “has to stop.”

