UN Chief To Baghdad's Arab Summit: End Gaza War, Release Hostages
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 17 (KUNA) -- The war in the Gaza Strip must end and the hostages must be released, said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in his address to Baghdad's 34th Arab League Summit.
In his speech, Guterres called for the immediate entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, saying it was paramount to save lives.
He also expressed refusal of the forced displacement of the Gaza Strip's people, addressing similar views in regards to attempts to force Palestinians to leave their lands the strip as well as West Bank.
There is no solution for the Middle East without the two-state solution, he affirmed, saying the independent Palestinian state must be established with east Jerusalem as capital.
On Lebanon, Guterres said that the sovereignty of this particular Arab country must be respected, expressing admiration towards the Lebanese authorities for their attempt to reform and disarm groups with the country.
Guterres also touched on the unity and stability of Syria, expressing support to the Syrian people's right for self-determination and future aspirations.
The UN chief also touched on Sudan, saying that it was important to end the violence there, expressing at the same time, gratitude towards the Arab League and the African Union efforts to bring peace and end famine in Sudan.
He also touched on Libya, saying it was important to end the conflict in the country and support the rule of institutions and law in addition to enabling elections to achieve unity and stability.
